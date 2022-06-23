NBA Draft: Hurricanes' Kameron McGusty Set to Begin New Journey

It’s been a long road for Kameron McGusty, and a bumpy one at that. The soon-to-be-former Miami Hurricane spent six years at the collegiate level, playing for the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes in 2019.

The standout wing was hampered by injuries for much of his career but it all finally seemed to click in 2021-2022, his final season under Coach Jim Larrañaga, which culminated in the Hurricanes’ first-ever trip to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, having shown off the talent that many always knew was there, McGusty is hoping an NBA team will take a chance on a 24-year-old shooting guard with nothing to lose and everything to prove. He’s worked out for several pro clubs including the Indiana Pacers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Charlotte Hornets.

The 6-foot-5 swingman can get hot in a hurry and has the range necessary to be an effective shooter at the next level, but that’s not all that the Katy, Texas native brings to the table.

McGusty was a man on a mission, notching career highs in points per game (17.8), field goal and three-point shooting percentage (47.6/35.5), and steals per game (1.8). For his tireless work, he was named First-Team All-ACC.

The sixth-year senior was often the stabilizing force for the Canes in 2021-22, hitting a clutch shot or creating a big turnover when they needed it most. He’s a true two-way player, having finished in the top five for points and steals in the ACC last season, the only player to do so.

While it's fashionable for NBA general managers to salivate over foreign 17-year-olds with tremendous upside, there is something to be said for the professionalism of an older player.

Not only has McGusty been around the block a few times, he’s done it in multiple locations for multiple staffs. His adaptability will be a huge asset in his NBA journey, as he’ll likely spend some time in the G League and bounce around from team to team until he finds a steady role.

“Just being resilient, I think that was the best thing and the best quality that I took out of my career in college,” the NBA hopeful said via the IndyStar.

That statement signified that he knows this will be no overnight success story. His maturity and experience will be some of his most valuable assets heading into Thursday night’s draft, something that McGusty is well aware of.

“The little things, the fundamentals, bringing maturity,” McGusty noted at his workout with Indiana. “I know a guy my age, that’s kind of what teams are looking for, just showcasing my leadership, my maturity and my (ability) to go now. That’s the big thing for me being 24. I’ve got to be able to play now, be ready to contribute.”

The Pacers have recently found success selecting one of the draft’s elder statesmen last year, Chris Duarte, another 24-year-old that’s a 6-foot-5 shooting guard. He was named a Second Team All-Rookie player this season. While Duarte was quite a bit more highly regarded entering the draft, the similarities between him and McGusty are there.

If there’s a team out there that needs hustle, strong defense, a level head, and a reliable shot, McGusty might be the piece to the puzzle that they are looking for. Whether he hears his name on draft night or not, you can be sure that McGusty will battle his way onto an NBA roster at some point.

“This journey, it isn’t a sprint. It’s a marathon,” said McGusty. “You’re gonna have ups and downs. You’re gonna have trials and tribulations, things that happen whether it’s an injury, little setbacks, not being on the same page with the coach. Whatever it is, I’ve kind of seen a lot through my career.”

All it takes is for one team to give him a shot, and if McGusty’s career as a Cane is any indicator, it’s a shot he’s going to make. The NBA Draft will take place Thursday night at 7:30 pm EST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Fans can watch on ESPN.

