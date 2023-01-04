Miami Basketball is 13-1, Entering Critical Stretch of Schedule

The Nationally ranked Miami Hurricanes, sitting at No. 12 in the country, have been on an absolute tear this season after their most recent win in South bend against Notre Dame.

The Canes are now 13-1. That's one of the best records in all of college basketball.

The Hurricanes have made it to being No. 1 in a stacked ACC Conference. Last season the Canes finished in the Elite 8 in the March Madness Tournament, which was the best they have finished in school history.

Can the Canes go further this year?

Fourth-year junior Isaiah Wong has been put on a show season with career high averages in 17.1 ppg along with 46% shooting from the field. Wong has been able to take his shotmaking to the next level and has been a huge threat from all over the floor.

Fifth-year Senior Jordan Miller has also elevated his game to 14.6 ppg and is the canes the second leader scorer. Miller has established himself as a solid three-level scorer and is a constant threat every night. They have each served as the primary scorer and shined versus North Carolina State where they combined for 47 points. Miller delivered 25 and Wong added 22.

Miami’s new additions to the roster have also played a huge role to their success this season. Nijel Pack, a Kansas state transfer, has been the perfect pair in the backcourt that the Canes needed and has made them a very dangerous duo. Pack brings in elite playmaking and is an excellent floor general for the canes.

Canes were also able to add a dominant presence in the paint from Arkansas State, Norchad Omier. Omier is averaging nearly a double with 13.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg. He was able to lead the canes to a game winning block and dunk in the win versus Cornell. Omier plays both sides of the ball at a very high level and is always making an impact on the outcome of the game.

The remaining games for the Canes will all be conference matchups, so it will be ample opportunity to dominate the ACC.

Their next 5 games will be against Georgia Tech (7-6), Boston College (7-7), North Carolina State (11-4), Syracuse(9-5), and #16 Duke (11-3). Keeping up their current level of production against these teams will be no small feat.

That stated, head coach Jim Larranaga and the Canes have shown what they can do already. After last season's NCAA tournament run, the Canes have high expectations as they head into the New year and will aspire to be a top nation come March.

