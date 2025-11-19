Miami's Loss to No. 10 Florida Prepares them for "Sweet 16" Level Game Against No. 9 BYU
The Miami Hurricanes wanted to test themselves early, and against No. 10 Florida, they saw what a real championship-level team looked like.
The Hurricanes dropped their first game of the season to the Gators in a technically neutral-site game, but also gained insight into what this team was and could be for the rest of the season. The Hurricanes still have a chance to make amends for the loss against the Gators as they prepare for No. 9 BYU on Thanksgiving Day.
The Hurricanes still have two games against Elon and Delaware State ahead of them before facing off against the Cougars. Still, head coach Jai Lucas will now use the experience they gained against their in-state rivals against one of the projected top three NBA Draft picks.
"[BYU] is that level too," Lucas said following the Florida loss. "The three games before this weren't to this level, and now that you see it, you understand it. You've been in those moments. The size, the speed, the athleticism, it's a different game. They are just as physical as well, so I think being around it and experiencing it will help you for that game. It's a different team from Florida, but it's still the same type of game. It's still a Sweet 16 type of game, and that's what we've got to get to."
What Miami Can Learn?
The Hurricanes struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball against the Gators. They got into early foul trouble, and against AJ Dybantsa, that can't happen. The Canes need as many bodies as they can have, but the rotation has to be sured up by then, as well as Shelton Henderson learning not to get into foul trouble as much.
Offensively, the Canes need to make their free throws and insert some shooters in the lineup when they are forced outside the paint. The small-ball lineup worked at times against the Gators, which allowed them to cut the lead to three in the second half. Lean into it more with some extra three-pointers made, and it could be a brand new team.
First, the Hurricanes will return home to face Elon on Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. eastern as they look to get back on track.
