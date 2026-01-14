Miami Runs Notre Dame Off Their Home Court, Extending Win Streak to 10

Football head coach Marcus Freeman witnessed another Miami Hurricanes (15-2, 4-0 ACC) victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-7,1-3 ACC) as the Canes continue their win streak, extending it to 10.

Even with the win, the Hurricanes lost the rebounding battle, the third time all season. They entered the game as the 11th-best rebounding team in the country, but early foul troubles saw them get dominated on the glass.

With UM's two best rebounders, Shelton Henderson and Ernest Udeh Jr., missing a ton of time, the Canes had to find other ways to win. The team has been a defensive juggernaut all season, and in this game, they proved that to be the case.

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) defends against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes dominated the turnover margin (+10), which also allowed them to score 19 points. It allowed them to get into transition and score with ease. It is the best way this team plays basketball, and it is how head coach Jai Lucas wants the team to play.

It was also another great performance from the reigning ACC Player of the Week, Tre Donaldson. The fifth-year guard, coming off his 27-point performance, scored 23 points and had five assists against the Fighting Irish.

The Hurricanes' season leading scorer, Malik Reneau, finished his quiet night with 17 points and ten rebounds, finishing with his fourth double-double on the season.

Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) tries to grab the ball away from Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Moreover the biggest surprise was the growth of star freshman Shelton Henderson.

Henderson is starting to spread his wings on both sides of the ball. He was already NBA-ready in his size, but his touch is coming along as well. He is dominating on the inside of the paint, scoring 14 of his 17 points inside. Add in the fact that he is starting to take a step back three, his NBA career could be closer than some had already expected.

He adds something new to his bag every game. He grows more confident in what he is doing each game as well. https://t.co/gwLWF3P7dD — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) January 14, 2026

Freshman combo guard, Dante Allen, contributed 11 points from the bench as he gets back into the flow four games back after suffering a hand injury.

The Irish drop their third consecutive game, while the Canes continue on the road to face off against a dangerous Clemson team that could finally get this well-oiled team ranked and its first win over a ranked team this season.

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes are on a 10-game win streak. The longest since 2017 and 4 off from the longest in program history. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) January 14, 2026

The Hurricanes return to action on the road against the No. 22-ranked Tigers on the CW Network, Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m. eastern.

