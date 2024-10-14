Miami Men's Basketball Receives Votes in 2024-25 Preseason Associated Press Top 25
Despite having a down season last year, compared to their Final Four appearance two years ago, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has received votes in the first preseason AP Top-25 polls.
This might come as a shock to many, but this team has the makings of one of the best teams in the ACC. Only three returning players from last season's team will turn heads for many programs but that is what most teams look like in the NIL era of college sports.
The Hurricanes have 10 new players taking to the court this season with five freshman and five transfer players preparing to play physical ball for Jim Larrañaga who is entering his 14th season as the program's head coach.
The Cane's open their season on Nov. 4 against Fairleigh Dickinson at the Watsco Center Center before a monstrous Dec. for the program and its competition.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Preseason)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Kansas (1,449 - 30)
- Alabama (1,428 - 14)
- UConn (1,345 - 11)
- Houston (1,343 - 4)
- Iowa State (1,177)
- Gonzaga (1,157 - 1)
- Duke (1,154)
- Baylor (1,109)
- North Carolina (1,037)
- Arizona (905)
- Auburn (901)
- Tennessee (775)
- Texas A&M (737)
- Purdue (678)
- Creighton (631)
- Arkansas (625)
- Indiana (492)
- Marquette (484)
- Texas (332)
- Cincinnati (271)
- Florida (249)
- UCLA (210)
- Kentucky (191)
- Ole MIss (132)
- Rutgers (102)
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.