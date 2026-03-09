After leading the University of Miami men’s basketball team to the largest turnaround in Division I this season, Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson and Ernest Udeh Jr. garnered All-ACC honors as voted on by the league’s coaches and media, it announced Monday.

Reneau was named to the All-ACC First Team as the Miami native leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds. The forward scored 20-or-more points in 16 times and registered nine double-doubles.

He tallied a season-high 28 points in the win over Pitt and registered a double-double with 23 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in the victory at Florida State.

The honor is the third all-conference recognition as he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a sophomore and junior at Indiana.

Donaldson was voted to the All-ACC Second Team after averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Tallahassee, Florida, native set a career-high in points with 32 in the win over Virginia Tech as the senior scored Miami’s last 15 points.

He has registered five double-doubles with points and assists, which ranks tied for fifth nationally.

Udeh Jr. was voted to the All-ACC Defensive Team as the rim protector swatted 41 shots and was second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game. The Orlando, Fla., native registered a season-high four block in the win at Syracuse and had three in the wins over Stanford and Boston College.

At Clemson, he hauled in a season-high 17 rebounds. Udeh is also a member of the Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Miami returns to action Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed against either No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 SMU or No. 14 Syracuse. The game will tip at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Full List for All-ACC Honors

2025-26 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cameron Boozer, Fr., F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Juke Harris, So., G, Wake Forest

Sixth Man of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Coach of the Year – Jon Scheyer, Duke

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).



2025-26 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356

Malik Reneau, Miami, 344

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302

SECOND TEAM

Boopie Miller, SMU, 293

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215

Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201

THIRD TEAM

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147

Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98

Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90

Dai Dai Ames, California, 51



HONORABLE MENTION

Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36

RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26

Justin Pippen, California, 18

Darrion Williams, NC State, 16

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15



Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1



Defensive Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes

Dame Sarr, Duke, 15

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4

William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2

Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2

Rookie of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes

Jacari White, Virginia, 20

Tru Washington, Miami, 19

Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5

Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2

Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1

Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1

Most Improved Player

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes

Dai Dai Ames, California, 8

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6

Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5

Malik Reneau, Miami, 3

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3

Fred Payne, Boston College, 2

Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1

Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1

Coach of the Year

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes

Jai Lucas, Miami, 19

Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9

Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Mark Madsen, California, 1

All-Defensive Team

Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55

Dame Sarr, Duke, 48

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40



All-Rookie Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62

