Three Miami Hurricanes Tabbed All-ACC Honors Ahead of ACC Tournament
In this story:
After leading the University of Miami men’s basketball team to the largest turnaround in Division I this season, Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson and Ernest Udeh Jr. garnered All-ACC honors as voted on by the league’s coaches and media, it announced Monday.
Reneau was named to the All-ACC First Team as the Miami native leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds. The forward scored 20-or-more points in 16 times and registered nine double-doubles.
He tallied a season-high 28 points in the win over Pitt and registered a double-double with 23 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in the victory at Florida State.
The honor is the third all-conference recognition as he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a sophomore and junior at Indiana.
Donaldson was voted to the All-ACC Second Team after averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Tallahassee, Florida, native set a career-high in points with 32 in the win over Virginia Tech as the senior scored Miami’s last 15 points.
He has registered five double-doubles with points and assists, which ranks tied for fifth nationally.
Udeh Jr. was voted to the All-ACC Defensive Team as the rim protector swatted 41 shots and was second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game. The Orlando, Fla., native registered a season-high four block in the win at Syracuse and had three in the wins over Stanford and Boston College.
At Clemson, he hauled in a season-high 17 rebounds. Udeh is also a member of the Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year Late Season Watch List.
Miami returns to action Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed against either No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 SMU or No. 14 Syracuse. The game will tip at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
Full List for All-ACC Honors
2025-26 ACC AWARDS
Player of the Year – Cameron Boozer, Fr., F, Duke
Defensive Player of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke
Rookie of the Year – Cameron Boozer, F, Duke
Most Improved Player – Juke Harris, So., G, Wake Forest
Sixth Man of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke
Coach of the Year – Jon Scheyer, Duke
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
2025-26 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356
Malik Reneau, Miami, 344
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302
SECOND TEAM
Boopie Miller, SMU, 293
Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215
Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204
Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201
THIRD TEAM
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147
Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98
Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90
Dai Dai Ames, California, 51
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36
RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32
Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29
Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26
Justin Pippen, California, 18
Darrion Williams, NC State, 16
Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15
Player of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes
Dame Sarr, Duke, 15
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4
William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2
Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2
Rookie of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1
Sixth Man Of the Year
Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes
Jacari White, Virginia, 20
Tru Washington, Miami, 19
Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5
Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2
Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1
Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1
Most Improved Player
Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes
Dai Dai Ames, California, 8
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6
Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5
Malik Reneau, Miami, 3
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3
Fred Payne, Boston College, 2
Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1
Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1
Coach of the Year
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes
Jai Lucas, Miami, 19
Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9
Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Mark Madsen, California, 1
All-Defensive Team
Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55
Dame Sarr, Duke, 48
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40
All-Rookie Team
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62
