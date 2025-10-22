Miami's Freshmen Continue to Impress Ahead of Season Debut
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — College Basketball is less than two weeks away and the Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for a much better season than last season. It starts with the veterans on the team but Jai Lucas is high about his two freshman who are set to make their all important debuts.
One notability being the former Duke Signee Shelton Henderson. Henderson has started to gain the attention that soon will start to push him into draft conversations.
It started with a dunk coming out of a half court set that shook South Florida and now he is starting to get more attention for his physical capabilities.
it was a rotation play and he saw it lane, and he took it," Lucas said. "We have that kind of size and that kind of athleticism, and for him to just have that aggressiveness to go do what we practice. You know, part of what we do every day is finishing, and usually it's not dunks, but just through contact and stuff like that. But that's just where the talent kicks in, and he's able to be who he is."
He is not the only one who loves Henderson ESPN released their top 50 most impactful freshman entering this season. Henderson ranked No. 35 on the list
"Henderson is as physically ready as any freshman in the country, so Jai Lucas is likely to rely on the former Duke signee from the first game of the season," ESPN's Jeff Borzello said. "NBA scouts have frequented Coral Gables, with Henderson -- a versatile perimeter playmaker -- being the main attraction."
Moreover, it's not just him on this Hurricanes roster that everyone is loving. The former Villanova signee Donte Allen has also caught the eye of Lucas.
"He's kind of a guy that is a utility guard, I like to call him," Lucas said. "He can play all three positions, but his impact on winning is felt. You can see it right away once he gets on the court."
This is all based on one scrimmage against the South Florida Bulls earlier in the week. The Hurricanes are not where they want to be right now, but they are approaching where they are trying to get to.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.