Miami's Haley Cavinder Named to All-ACC Second Team
University of Miami women’s basketball player Haley Cavinder was recognized as a member of the All-ACC Second Team for her outstanding play throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the conference announced Tuesday evening.
Cavinder was sensational for the Hurricanes during her final collegiate season, as she posted averages of 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 80.0 percent at the free throw line.
She scored in double figures in 27 of 29 contests throughout the season, including scoring 30+ points in three separate games. The graduate student recorded seven double-doubles, including a stretch of four consecutive double-doubles during December.
Cavinder received numerous accolades throughout the season, including being named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Nov. 17), the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 23), and the Maui Classic MVP.
At the conclusion of the regular season, Cavinder ranked within the top 20 of the ACC in points per game (fifth), assists per game (eighth), and rebounds per game (19th).
The All-ACC Second Team accolade is the second of Cavinder’s career, as she was also recognized as a member of the 2022-23 All-ACC Second Team.
Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes
The full list of All-ACC accolades can be found below:
2024-25 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Rookie of the Year: Toby Fournier, F, Duke
Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State
Sixth Player of the Year: Dani Carnegie, Fr., G, Georgia Tech
Most Improved Player: Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State
All-ACC First Team
Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame - 2257
Ta'Niya Latson, Jr., G, Florida State - 2173
Olivia Miles, Jr., G, Notre Dame - 1949
Aziaha James, Sr., G, NC State - 1902
Makayla Timpson, Sr., F, Florida State - 1729
Sonia Citron, Sr., G, Notre Dame - 1398
Kymora Johnson, So., G, Virginia - 1339
Saniya Rivers, Sr., G, NC State - 1316
Alyssa Ustby, Gr., G/F, North Carolina - 1010
Khadija Faye, Gr., C, Pitt - 973
Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State - 968
Kara Dunn, Jr., G, Georgia Tech - 965
Toby Fournier, Fr., F, Duke - 916
Jayda Curry, Sr., G, Louisville - 881
O'Mariah Gordon, Sr., G, Florida State – 878
All-ACC Second Team
Haley Cavinder, Gr., G, Miami - 834
Ioanna Krimili, Sr., G, California - 711
Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke - 657
Liatu King, Gr., F, Notre Dame - 649
Maria Gakdeng, Sr., C, North Carolina - 623
Tonie Morgan, Jr., G, Georgia Tech - 611
Reniya Kelly, So., G, North Carolina - 585
Nunu Agara, So., F, Stanford - 550
Tajianna Roberts, Fr., G, Louisville - 456
Nya Robertson, Jr., G, SMU - 427
All-Defensive Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 484
Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 368
Saniya Rivers, NC State - 226
Jadyn Donovan, Duke - 161
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina - 123
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame - 109
All-Freshman Team
Toby Fournier, Duke - 520
Tajianna Roberts, Louisville - 410
Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech - 380
Tilda Trygger, NC State - 164
Lanie Grant, North Carolina - 116
Kate Koval, Notre Dame - 103
ACC Most Improved
Zoe Brooks, NC State - 124
Reniya Kelly, North Carolina - 114
Khadija Faye, Pitt - 96
ACC Sixth Player
Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech - 372
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke - 324
Tess Heal, Stanford - 52
ACC Coach of the Year
Wes Moore, NC State - 306
Niele Ivey, Notre Dame - 184
Charmin Smith, California - 99
