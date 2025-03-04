All Hurricanes

Miami's Haley Cavinder Named to All-ACC Second Team

Despite missing the ACC tournament, the Miami Hurricanes star guard Haley Cavinder had an outstanding season and was named to an All-ACC Team.

Justice Sandle

Mar 26, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers in the NCAA Women s Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
University of Miami women’s basketball player Haley Cavinder was recognized as a member of the All-ACC Second Team for her outstanding play throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the conference announced Tuesday evening. 

Cavinder was sensational for the Hurricanes during her final collegiate season, as she posted averages of 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 80.0 percent at the free throw line. 

She scored in double figures in 27 of 29 contests throughout the season, including scoring 30+ points in three separate games. The graduate student recorded seven double-doubles, including a stretch of four consecutive double-doubles during December. 

Cavinder received numerous accolades throughout the season, including being named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Nov. 17), the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 23), and the Maui Classic MVP. 

At the conclusion of the regular season, Cavinder ranked within the top 20 of the ACC in points per game (fifth), assists per game (eighth), and rebounds per game (19th). 

The All-ACC Second Team accolade is the second of Cavinder’s career, as she was also recognized as a member of the 2022-23 All-ACC Second Team.

Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes

The full list of All-ACC accolades can be found below:

2024-25 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Rookie of the Year: Toby Fournier, F, Duke

Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

Sixth Player of the Year: Dani Carnegie, Fr., G, Georgia Tech

Most Improved Player: Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State

All-ACC First Team

Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame - 2257

Ta'Niya Latson, Jr., G, Florida State - 2173

Olivia Miles, Jr., G, Notre Dame - 1949

Aziaha James, Sr., G, NC State - 1902

Makayla Timpson, Sr., F, Florida State - 1729

Sonia Citron, Sr., G, Notre Dame - 1398

Kymora Johnson, So., G, Virginia - 1339

Saniya Rivers, Sr., G, NC State - 1316

Alyssa Ustby, Gr., G/F, North Carolina - 1010

Khadija Faye, Gr., C, Pitt - 973

Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State - 968

Kara Dunn, Jr., G, Georgia Tech - 965

Toby Fournier, Fr., F, Duke - 916

Jayda Curry, Sr., G, Louisville - 881

O'Mariah Gordon, Sr., G, Florida State – 878

All-ACC Second Team

Haley Cavinder, Gr., G, Miami - 834

Ioanna Krimili, Sr., G, California - 711

Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke - 657

Liatu King, Gr., F, Notre Dame - 649

Maria Gakdeng, Sr., C, North Carolina - 623

Tonie Morgan, Jr., G, Georgia Tech - 611

Reniya Kelly, So., G, North Carolina - 585

Nunu Agara, So., F, Stanford - 550

Tajianna Roberts, Fr., G, Louisville - 456

Nya Robertson, Jr., G, SMU - 427

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 484

Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 368

Saniya Rivers, NC State - 226

Jadyn Donovan, Duke - 161

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina - 123

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame - 109

All-Freshman Team

Toby Fournier, Duke - 520

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville - 410

Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech - 380

Tilda Trygger, NC State - 164

Lanie Grant, North Carolina - 116

Kate Koval, Notre Dame - 103

ACC Most Improved

Zoe Brooks, NC State - 124

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina - 114

Khadija Faye, Pitt - 96

ACC Sixth Player

Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech - 372

Oluchi Okananwa, Duke - 324

Tess Heal, Stanford - 52

ACC Coach of the Year

Wes Moore, NC State - 306

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame - 184

Charmin Smith, California - 99

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

