Miami's Matthew Cleveland Goes for a Career High in his Return as a Starter
Return to the starting lineup, check. Led team to its first win after seven straight losses, check. Going for a career-high, check. Just another day for Miami forward Matthew Cleveland who played the best game of the season and likely his career in the Hurricane's first victory in over a month against Presbyterian 94-75.
For the first 10 games of the season, Cleveland was coming off the bench nursing a concussion that he suffered during practice before the start of the season. This did not change how he felt about his playing time but only solidified his belief in his role with the team as one of its leaders.
"I think it's fine. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win," Cleveland said. "So if it's playing five minutes, 10 minutes coming off the bench, I just want to have a good last year winning season. The role for me is to do whatever it takes to help the team win. The biggest thing is staying positive, being selfless, and being a good teammate to those that are playing."
After scoring just four points in the first half, Cleveland was unstoppable in the second half. 20 of his 24 came within the second period shooting a perfect 7-7 from the field. Choice any spot on the floor and it was automatic for the senior. He let the offense come to him and did not limit himself from his points of attack.
With this run from Cleveland, the Hurricanes look to continue the winning momentum with him front and center thanks to an untimely injury from Nijel Pack. The Hurricanes will take on Mount St. Mary on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET on ACC Extra/ESPN+.