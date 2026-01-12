Miami's Star Guard Named ACC Player of the Week

Following a standout week in wins over Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, Miami men’s basketball guard Tre Donaldson was named the ACC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Donaldson led the Hurricanes in scoring in both contests, averaging 24.0 points to go along with a team-high 16 assists and three steals. The Tallahassee, Florida, native shot 65.2 percent from the floor (15-of-23) and was near perfect from the line, converting 14 of 15 attempts.

Donaldson had a career game in the win over Georgia Tech as he scored a career-high 27 points and dished out 10 assists with just one turnover. The performance marked his fifth points-assist double-double of the season, which ranks first nationally, and made him the first Hurricane since at least the 1996-97 season to register 25 points and 10 assists in a single game.

In the road win at Wake, Donaldson tallied 21 points and six assists, including a pair of clutch free throws to put the game away in the waning moments. He was 7-of-10 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe while also grabbing three rebounds.

Donaldson and the Hurricanes return to action Tuesday as they travel to take on Notre Dame. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

AP Top 25

Arizona (60 first-place votes) Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary's 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John's 1.

Coaches Poll

Arizona (29 first-place votes) Iowa State (1) Michigan (1) UConn Purdue Duke Houston Vanderbilt Gonzaga Nebraska BYU Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech North Carolina Virginia Arkansas Alabama Louisville Florida Clemson Georgia Iowa Utah State Kansas

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU.

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary's 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John's 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin.

