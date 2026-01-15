Miami's Starting Center is 'Our Version of Malachi Toney'

Against Notre Dame, Miami starting center Ernest Udeh Jr. wasn't on the court long enough for this to expand; however, over the past three games, he has seen a jump in his offensive production.

He already soared around catching lobs from every angle, but now he has improved his free-throw shooting, which allows the Hurricanes' offense to take another step in the right direction.

"Constant conversations with myself just thinking about, obviously, the things that I can do to just improve my game and obviously help my team win in those areas," Udeh said. "And I mean, since, you know, the past games, all season long, obviously, you know its something I've been working on and again, credit to Coach C.

"We've been in that lab telling us the times before practice, during practice, after practice, game days coming in the morning. Just whenever we can get it in, you know, just constant repetition. So, obviously, you know, when I get out there and I'm shooting, I'm not thinking, I'm not thinking about anything else, but the work I put in, and knowing that, and trusting that it's going to go in when I get it up. So I'm obviously, like you said, it's a big key for us and our success, and obviously, it helps me personally, of course, but it's just something that I'm just going to continue to improve and work on."

The Hurricanes have been one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the ACC this season, but it hasn't been from a lack of effort. Udeh has been one of the many who have found some consistency from the charity stripe thanks to constant repetition.

"Obviously constant repetitions, you know, constant repetitions for sure and then just it's mental, you know ,obviously getting up there not thinking too much, you know, kind of like I just said," Udeh said. "Um just making sure thatI'm just shooting the same way every time. Obviously, just in shooting general, that's, you know, what you aim to do. Just making sure I'm getting the repetitions I need. So, when I go out there, it just feels automatic."

Head coach Jai Lucas also knows that this team's weakness is its shooting, but is ok with it as long as they get to the line. The goal is to make at least 70 percent from the free-throw line and let everything else fall where it may.

He also knows that Udeh's versatility is elite. He reminds him of another elite player on campus who has taken the country by storm.

"I say it all the time, he's like having a great wide receiver," Lucas said. "It's like our version of Malachi Toney. You know what I mean? We put him in these different ball screen-roll situations, and you throw a lob, and he's he can go get it. He's up theresomeway. So, it just opens everythingelse when you have somebody that's such a lob threat and can put pressure on the rim and the defense to have to either adjust what they're going to do. Um, and he did a good job of that again today, and his rebound has been the most impressive thing for me."

The Hurricanes return to action on the road against the No. 22-ranked Tigers on the CW Network, Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m. eastern.

