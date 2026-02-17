Miami Starts 'Virginia Week' Against the Hokies: Live Updates
In this story:
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are on the edge of in and out of the top 25, but that doesn't bother head coach Jai Lucas in the slightest. He has his team focused on the next game, where they take on a dangerous Virginia Tech Hokies team.
"Absolutely (I expect a desperate Virginia Tech team)," Lucas said. "One, because they're really good. Some of their losses, you think about SMU, you think about Stanford. I know they had one other game that was a buzzer beater, then their record is 10-3, 10-2.
"They just had some bad luck. They're a really good team. They are an NCAA tournament team. This is a big game for us and a big game for them. So if they're more desperate than us, then we aren't in the right mind frame."
The Canes look to extend their win streak against the Hokies, as they prepare for another quad-one game against one of the best teams in the conference.
Players to Watch: Tre Donaldson
The Hurricanes' star guard kept pace against the Wolfpack and turned it on when he needed to after a rough first half. Donaldson continues to have one of the best seasons of his career, and it's starting to take hold. He continues to lead the Canes as one of the best defensive units in the country.
Players to Watch: Amani Hansberry
The Hokies' leading scorer and rebounder has had an impressive season and looks to continue against the Canes. He is averaging nearly a double-double each game, while being a dominant force inside the paint. His battle against Malik Reneau will be one to watch.
How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Tuesday, Feb 17, 8:00 p.m. Eastern
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACCN
Radio: WQAM 104.3
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes battled back seven in the final minute of a close game against NC State, thanks to the return of Tru Washington and his ability to be the Hurricanes' x-factor off the bench.
Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, who has beaten the Hurricanes this season, likely killing off their NCAA Tournament dreams.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5