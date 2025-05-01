Miami Women's Basketball Adds Washington State Transfer Candace Kpetikou
The University of Miami women’s basketball program and Head Coach Tricia Cullop have announced the addition of Candace Kpetikou, a 6’3” center who is originally from Niamey, Niger.
“We are excited to add Candace Kpetikou to our team,” said Cullop. She is a 6’3” center who runs the floor well, can finish with either hand, and rebounds at a high level. Candace has tremendous potential, and we cannot wait to help her continue to develop her game. She has had the distinct honor of representing her country of Benin internationally competing with FIBA 3v3. We believe that Candace has a very bright future as a Hurricane.”
Kpetikou joins Vittoria Blasigh, Mya Kone, and Gal Raviv, Jessica Peterson, Amarachi Kimpson, and Ra Shaya Kyle as the seventh transfer player to sign with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Kpetikou will make her way to Coral Gables after spending the past two seasons at Washington State. After taking a redshirt during the 2023-24 season, she appeared in 33 games for the Cougars this past season, while making seven starts. She posted season averages of 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.
Kpetikou reached double figures in scoring in four games throughout the season, including hitting the mark in three consecutive contests during conference play. She recorded one double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 boards to help Washington State earn a victory over Saint Martin’s (12/15/24).
Kpetikou attended Saint Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California where she had an outstanding career. She was named the 2022-23 Mountain League Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being selected as the Santa Maria Times All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Kpetikou also earned All-CIF First Team honors as a junior and All-Second Team honors as a sophomore.
Kpetikou will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Hurricanes
Courtesy of Miami Athletics