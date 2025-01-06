All Hurricanes

Miami Women's Basketball Fail to Hold off Virginia Tech; First Alert: January 6, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies fans applaud their team in the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images
The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion to Virginia Tech (10-6, 1-2) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 68-64.

The Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3) led for 32 minutes and 56 seconds throughout the contest; however, they surrendered a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, as the Hokies ended the game on a 21-5 run to earn the victory. 

Miami displayed a balanced offensive attack, with six different players scoring five or more points, including three separate players reaching double figures in scoring. The Canes shot 44.6 percent from the field and 81.8 percent at the free throw line as a team, while limiting Virginia Tech to just 38.2 percent shooting from the field; but, the Hokies finished with a stellar clip of 37.9 percent from behind the arc.

Individually, Cameron Williams led the way for Miami, as she recorded a double-double with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance. 

Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 13 points, and Haley Cavinder had a stellar all-around outing, scoring 12 points, in addition to grabbing six rebounds and recording a game-high six assists.

Hanna Cavinder added nine points and freshman Leah Harmon posted six points off the bench for Miami.

The Canes will return to the court next Sunday, January 12, when they travel to Syracuse to take on The Orange at 6 p.m.

Hurricanes Results:

Women's Basketball: Virginia tech 68, Miami 64

Quote of the Day:

Unknown date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Warren Sapp (76) in action against Temple at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

“Dennis Erickson drove to my home and asked me to become a Miami Hurricane. There was no way in hell I wasn't going.”

Warren Sapp

We'll Leave You With This....

