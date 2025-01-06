Miami Women's Basketball Fail to Hold off Virginia Tech; First Alert: January 6, 2025
The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion to Virginia Tech (10-6, 1-2) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 68-64.
The Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3) led for 32 minutes and 56 seconds throughout the contest; however, they surrendered a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, as the Hokies ended the game on a 21-5 run to earn the victory.
Miami displayed a balanced offensive attack, with six different players scoring five or more points, including three separate players reaching double figures in scoring. The Canes shot 44.6 percent from the field and 81.8 percent at the free throw line as a team, while limiting Virginia Tech to just 38.2 percent shooting from the field; but, the Hokies finished with a stellar clip of 37.9 percent from behind the arc.
Individually, Cameron Williams led the way for Miami, as she recorded a double-double with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance.
Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 13 points, and Haley Cavinder had a stellar all-around outing, scoring 12 points, in addition to grabbing six rebounds and recording a game-high six assists.
Hanna Cavinder added nine points and freshman Leah Harmon posted six points off the bench for Miami.
The Canes will return to the court next Sunday, January 12, when they travel to Syracuse to take on The Orange at 6 p.m.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Hurricanes Results:
Women's Basketball: Virginia tech 68, Miami 64
Quote of the Day:
“Dennis Erickson drove to my home and asked me to become a Miami Hurricane. There was no way in hell I wasn't going.”- Warren Sapp