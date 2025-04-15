Miami Women's Basketball Introduces UNLV Transfer Amarachi Kimpson
The University of Miami women’s basketball program and Head Coach Tricia Cullop have officially announced the addition of Amarachi Kimpson, a 5-foot-8 guard from Little Elm, Texas, who spent the past two seasons competing for UNLV.
“Amarachi can score at all three levels,” said Cullop. “She has a quick first step and is an efficient scorer who shot 50 percent from the field the last two seasons. She finished the season second in the Mountain West in field goal percentage and ranked tenth in the conference in scoring. With her speed and quickness, she has the ability to positively impact both ends of the floor.”
Kimpson is coming off an exceptional sophomore season at UNLV, where she earned All-Mountain West First Team honors after starting all 33 games for the Lady Rebels and averaging 14.5 points per game on 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 83.3 percent at the free throw line. In addition to posting a team-high 14.5 points per contest, Kimpson also averaged 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Kimpson completed the 2024-25 season ranked second in the Mountain West in field goal percentage, second in free throw percentage, and tenth in scoring. She reached double figures in scoring in 27 of 33 games throughout the year, including scoring 20+ points in five contests. In the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament, Kimpson scored a career-high 29 points on 12-18 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, leading UNLV to a victory over Boise State (3/10/25).
During her freshman season in 2023-24, Kimpson was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, as well as the Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year after helping lead UNLV to an overall record of 30-3, a Mountain West Regular Season and Tournament Championship, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Kimpson appeared in all 33 games off the bench for the Lady Rebels, averaging 8.9 points per game on 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.6 percent at the free throw line. She also averaged 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest. Kimpson reached double figures in scoring in 13 contests, and she scored a season-high 20 points on 8-11 shooting, including 4-5 from beyond the arc in a win over Colorado State (2/14/24).
Prior to UNLV, Kimpson attended Little Elm High School where she was a three-time All-State honoree, as well as the 2023 Texas Class 6A District MVP. On the AAU circuit, Kimpson competed for Cy-Fair Elite EYBL, winning the 2022 Nike Nationals Championship.
Kimpson is the fifth transfer addition to sign with the Hurricanes this offseason, joining Vittoria Blasigh, Mya Kone, Gal Raviv, and Jessica Peterson. Kimpson will have two years of eligibility remaining with Miami.
