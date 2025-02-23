Miami Women's Basketball Keeps ACC Tournament Hopes Alive Winning Final Home Game of the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (14-13, 4-12) overcome the back-and-forth battle against Wake Forest (9-18, 2-14) to win the final home game of the season 62-60 on senior night.
Two seniors continued to be outstanding for the Canes this season. Despite the team's record, they still have some of the best players in the country. Senior forward Cameron Williams recorded her second consecutive double-double, as she matched a career-high by scoring 23 points on 9-10 shooting, while also grabbing 11 rebounds.
Haley Cavinder also continued her streak of great games scoring 18 points, grabbing six rebounds, and a team-high four assists. Darrione Rogers off the bench scored nine points on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc while grabbing seven rebounds.
The rebound advantage proved to be vital in the win against the Demon Dukes. Miami outrebounded Wake Forest 33-28, and the Canes recorded three blocks. Miami limited the Demon Deacons to just 41.4 percent shooting from the field, including 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The game still came down to the final seconds. Rogers buried a corner 3-pointer, giving Miami a one-point lead with 17 seconds to go before the game was sealed by a free throw.
The Hurricanes will return to the court on Thursday when they are slated to travel to California to face Stanford with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. (ET).
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.