Miami Women's Basketball Season Ends After Loss to Cal

The season is over for the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball season as they drop both of its West Coast games and sit on the outside looking in of the ACC Tournament.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes at Cal
Miami Hurricanes at Cal / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
The first season in the Tricia Cullop era for the Miami Hurricanes comes to an end. The Hurricanes fell on the road to California 82-63 ending their West Coast trip winless.

The loss marked the end of the 2024-25 season for the Hurricanes (14-15, 4-14), as they finished outside of the top 15 in the final regular season ACC standings failing to qualify for the 2025 ACC Tournament.

Haley Cavinder led the way for Miami in the final game of a sensational career for the graduate student. She scored a team-high 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in the contest. Hanna Cavinder scored just two points; however, she led the Canes with five rebounds and five assists, while also recording two steals. 

Cameron Williams closed out her collegiate career in strong fashion scoring 12 points on 5-7 shooting, while grabbing four rebounds. Jasmyne Roberts closed out an outstanding four-year career with the Canes with a nine-point, four-rebound performance, Natalija Marshall chipped in seven points, and Lemyah Hylton added six points of her own.

Miami shot 48.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the arc in the first half to keep pace with a Golden Bears offense that shot 53.1 percent from the field, including 45.4 percent from 3-point range, but the Hurricanes defense faulted in the second half and it was lights out for the season.

Now they are preparing for a brand new roster with a bunch of new faces. The Cavinder Twins will be gone and a new stage of Miami women's basketball is upon us.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

