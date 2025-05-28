Miami Won't Play Duke During The 2025-26 Season, ACC Basketball Schedules Released
The 2025-26 ACC regular season basketball schedule has been released for the Miami Hurricanes, and one shocking team is missing from their list of opponents.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday the University of Miami men’s basketball team’s home and away conference opponents for the 2025-26 season. In typical fashion, the Hurricanes will split nine home and away games under the first year of Jai Lucas.
One team that is missing from this list is the Duke Blue Devils — Lucas's former team. This is a sad day for both teams as the entertainment value of the two respected programs facing each other in Lucas's first year would have been a great test to see where he stood next to his former head coach, Jon Scheyer.
Nevertheless, without that matchup, the Hurricanes will have a fairly light schedule this year. NC State, Louisville, and Clemson will be difficult games, as well as the home game against North Carolina, but the new look roster for the Hurricanes has several winnable games to turn around the program after last season's disaster. The ACC also won't be as bad as last season, so improvement from every team will be key to look out for in the future.
2025-26 ACC Opponents
Home
Boston College
California
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Road
Boston College
Clemson
Florida State
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest