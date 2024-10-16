All Hurricanes

Nijel Pack Earns Preseason All-ACC Honors While Miami Picked To Finish Sixth In ACC

University of Miami guard Nijel Pack was named a Preseason All-ACC First Team Tuesday night.

Feb 14, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots the ball near Clemson junior forward PJ Hall (24) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday, February 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday night University of Miami men’s basketball guard Nijel Pack was named to the Preseason All-ACC First Team. This is the first such honor for Pack, who was a Preseason All-ACC Second Team honoree last season.

Pack averaged 13.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 2023-24, starting all 25 games played.

The Hurricanes have now placed a player on the Preseason All-ACC First Team in each of the last five seasons (Pack – 2024, Norchad Omier – 2023, Isaiah Wong – 2022 and 2021, Chris Lykes – 2020). The Canes are one of only three ACC teams to accomplish the feat. Duke and North Carolina are the other two.

Miami was projected by the credentialed ACC media to finish sixth out of the 18 teams in the conference this season. The Hurricanes signed the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation last November and added talent and depth this offseason via the transfer portal. This should prove to be an exciting season in Coral Gables.

Preseason ACC Poll (54 total voters)

 First-place votes in parentheses

1. Duke (42), 956

2. UNC (11), 924

3. Wake Forest (1), 800

4. Clemson, 765

5. Virginia, 743

6. Miami, 659

7. Pitt, 636

8. NC State, 550

9. Louisville, 518

10. Notre Dame, 462

11. Syracuse, 454

12. Georgia Tech, 433

13. SMU, 344

14. Virginia Tech, 252

15. Florida State, 251

16. California, 206

17. Stanford, 165

18. Boston College, 116

  

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1

 

Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1

 

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

RJ Davis*, North Carolina, 54

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41

Nijel Pack, Miami, 37

 

Second Team

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20

 

*denotes unanimous selection

