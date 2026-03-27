One of Miami's Breakout Freshman is Set to Return Next Season

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off the best turnaround in D1 basketball history, and it is only the beginning of the Jai Lucas era.

The Hurricanes now turn to retool and it starts with keeping their star freshmen on campus.

One has confirmed that he is returning for his second season

"I always like to say I recruited Dante secondhandedly when I was at another school recruiting some of his teammates," Lucas said. "I saw Dante play a lot, and I said if I ever got a job that would value what Dante Allen did, I would take him with me. And I just had the opportunity to get this one."

Dante Allen's value had been seen all season to the point that he was elevated to the starting lineup for the Canes once Tru Washington was sidelined for personal reasons. The Hurricanes knew that they could lean on Allen, and in the NCAA Tournament, he proved why he was such a valuable piece.

Allen had struggled with his shot all season but became a sniper in the NCAA Tournament. Between him and Shelton Henderson, both were the key reasons that Miami never fell behind, as their seniors had slow starts in the first half. Allen would consistently hit threes and make the right play at the right time.

Allen will be returning for his sophomore season, but he has a lot to improve on heading into his second year.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) drives against Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Unless the Canes go and get another veteran point guard out of the portal, it will be Allen running the show. His management of pick-and-roll and, most importantly, his free-throw shooting have to improve. Those are two key areas he struggled with during his freshman season, but an offseason of work will clear them up.

However, the positives in his game will only get better with another off-season of training on the basics. Allen's potential is great, and he knows that the future is bright with him in the program.

"I definitely think we're really going to get it going together, and that was really great," Allen said after the Purdue loss in the Round of 32. "I think we're growing it. We'll continue it, I think we're definitely, most definitely, going to grow into bigger roles."

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