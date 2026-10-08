Jai Lucas Lays Three Step Philosophy and Ideology For Year Two of Miami Basketball

Entering year two, Jai Lucas hasn't noticed any difference rom his freshman year as a head coach to his sophomore year. To him, the recruiting process is still the same, and he still had to add 13 new players to the roster.

Furthermore, there are some similarities to last year. He has Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen, and Malik Reneau returning to the Miami Hurricanes.

Moreover, his philosophy and ideology have shifted since last season. The physicality remains, but he still wants more from this season's squad.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas and Acaden Lewis (55) listen to Shelton Henderson (7) answer questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just kind of some of the things that we really showed last year," Lucas said in ACC Media Day. "You know, the way we're built and it will kind of be how we're built moving forward. We'll tweak it a little bit. Like this year we're tweaking it, but one would be just our physicality. That leads to multiple things, but one of it is winning the glass, being able to rebound."

Last season, UM ranked inside the top 30 in rebounding and dunks in the country. In conference play, they ranked inside the top five. It's one thing Lucas is transitioning from last year, but he wants more on both sides of the ball.

"Second part of that is defending without fouling and using our size," Lucas continued. "Then the third part of that would be getting fouled and getting points from the free-throw line. This year with the way we're built -- part of this has to do with Acaden [Lewis] also -- is our ability to play faster in transition. It's something that we really wanted to do.

"Then being able to have multiple guys now being able to space the floor and being able to shoot with some of the guys we brought in, like Brent Bland, a Nick Dorn; Dante Allen has also grown in his shooting; freshman Caleb Gaskins has grown in his shooting. So just that ability to play faster, space the floor. But I would say the physicality is kind of where we start."

The Hurricanes spent the 2025-26 season as one of the worst shooting teams from beyond the arc. They didn't force many threes, but it was clear they needed more perimeter shooting. That's why he hit the portal so hard for key players.

These three steps put the Hurricanes in contender status and could put the nation on notice when they open the season against Florida. Lucas has his sights set on higher goals, and all signs point to him making them a reality.

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