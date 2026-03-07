No. 22 Miami Battles Louisville For Program History: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 22 Miami continues to break free as one of the best teams in the ACC, and they have a chance to solidify the best regular season in program history against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Cardinals provide a lot of challenges for the Canes, but after the SMU matchup, there has been a tournament-style feel with this team that continues to shine. Against the Cardinals, that can also feel the same, with a step above in competition.

Definitely clash of styles, but it'll be an exciting game. It'll be an entertaining game," head coach Jai Lucas said. "You know, one thing about this week: I feel like the SMU game was a comparison for the season, a little bit different, but the same conceptually in how they play. But, you know, with the game, just like you, it's a game that I think they're still fighting for seeding.

"I don't know where they are. I think it's like a tie-breaker or something. It's the same for us. We're not fighting for Seed, but we're fighting for everything we want. And we still have to go to attack. It's all I expect them to be at a high level. I expect him to play with greater urgency and desperation and come in and try to get a win."

Seeding is already set for the Miami Hurricanes as they earned a three-seed and double bye in the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals continue to fight for a 6th seed, that could also force them to see the Canes again in the Tournament.

How to Watch: Louisville at No. 22 Miami

When: Saturday, March 7, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center

TV: ESPNU

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes limited the SMU Mustangs, slowing down their elite offense with outstanding defense, and a great all-around game from their star seniors Ernest Udeh Jr, finishing with four blocks and a near double-double, Tre Donaldson finishing with nearly a triple-double, and Noam Dovrat coming off the bench to knock down four three pointers.

Last Time Out, Louisville: The Cardinals are coming off a victory over the Syracuse Orange, with three star players scoring in double figures without their NBA Lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. on the roster.

Pregame:

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: