A Closer Look At Miami's Five-Star Commit Jalil Bethea: Extra Point
CORAL GABLES - When it was announced that The University of Miami was landing the commitment of five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea, many around the Hurricane program were elated. This is the highest prospect that the Hurricanes have recruited, and he will fit into the program instantly and seamlessly.
Bethea is a 6-foot-4-inches, 170-pound prospect from Archbishop Wood that has the rare ability to score at will from anywhere on the court. His specialty is his three-point shooting but his sneaky athleticism draws extra attention to him. He put up incredibly efficient numbers in the EYBL, knocking down 41 percent of his threes and 86 percent of his free throws. This also comes with an outstanding ability to finish inside the perimeter shooting 59 percent in EYBL.
Many have worries and criticism surrounding his shot selections because it looks like he hunts for shots with a contest to get the ball up. That will be a habit that will be changed once he gets several reps under the college system. Moreover, in the ACC, which is one of the best basketball conferences in the nation, he will learn sooner rather than later that those shots will not be necessary.
Another thing that stands out is his court vision and ability to make difficult passes. While Beatha is a scoring guard and one of the best in the country at it, he has the tangibles of a passing guard which will always be beneficial with how talented the ACC is with the depth in guards.
One of the struggles the Hurricanes had last season was consistent scoring from the guard position. Beatha could be the explosive scoring power that the team lacked from the previous year and potentially put his name closer and closer to the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft Class.