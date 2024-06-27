BREAKING: Washington Wizards Select Kyshawn George With The 24th Pick In The NBA Draft
After finishing his freshman season with the Miami Hurricanes, the 6'7 wing-forward has been drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.
In his one year in Coral Gables, he averaged 7.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. These numbers might not pop up like many would hope, but his raw ability of potential is what drew the eyes of many NBA scouts.
His career high came in a loss to Boston College where he scored 21 points with five made threes. That is one of his specialties is his shooting ability behind the arch. He shot 40 percent from deep and was a key defender in many games. One of his other intangibles is his sneaky playmaking ability with his quickness and athleticism.
George can develop into a key role player in the NBA and maybe a potential star after a few years in the league. With the development of the 20-year-old, he could have a long future in the NBA. He has the height and a length for the NBA and it was always his goal to get to the league after moving to America. With his work ethic, drive, and determination, he could be the next great out of Miami
He is the sixth first-round draft pick from the Canes following Lonnie Walker IV (18th, 2018), Shawn Larkin (18th, 2013), John Salmons (26th, 2002), Tim James (25th, 1999), and Rick Barry (2nd, 1965). This will be head coach Jim Larrañaga's second first-round draft pick after the successful season following the Final Four team in 2022.