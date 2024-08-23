All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule For The 2024-25 Season

Competition from around the country will take on the Canes and some big games are waiting for the new look team.

Mar 12, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Claudell Harris Jr. (1) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
CORAL GABLES, Fla.– University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Friday the Hurricanes’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule.

The schedule will feature seven regular season home games at the Watsco Center alongside four neutral site games and an exhibition game against St. Leo.

During this time, the Hurricanes will make its fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic and first the first time in program history, they will appear in the Jimmy V Classic.

The most notable games will come against the two SEC foes the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers. These are potential quad-one victories for the Hurricanes looking to bounce back after a disappointing season.

The goal is to be back in the picture for a national championship like the season before where the team reached the Final Four. The Schedule favors the Canes to have a light and difficult time with the number of teams, however, once confrence play starts, that is where the real action will begin.

Full Non-Conference Schedule For Hurricanes Men’s Basketball

Oct. 30 – St. Leo (Exhibition)
Nov. 4 – Fairleigh Dickinson
Nov. 10 – Binghamton
Nov. 17 -  Coppin State
Nov. 21 – vs. Drake (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 30 – Charleston Southern
Dec. 3 – Arkansas (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 10 – vs. Tennessee (Jimmy V Classic)
Dec. 15 – Presbyterian
Dec. 21 – Mount St. Mary’s

