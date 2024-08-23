Miami Hurricanes Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule For The 2024-25 Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla.– University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Friday the Hurricanes’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule.
The schedule will feature seven regular season home games at the Watsco Center alongside four neutral site games and an exhibition game against St. Leo.
During this time, the Hurricanes will make its fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic and first the first time in program history, they will appear in the Jimmy V Classic.
The most notable games will come against the two SEC foes the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers. These are potential quad-one victories for the Hurricanes looking to bounce back after a disappointing season.
The goal is to be back in the picture for a national championship like the season before where the team reached the Final Four. The Schedule favors the Canes to have a light and difficult time with the number of teams, however, once confrence play starts, that is where the real action will begin.
Full Non-Conference Schedule For Hurricanes Men’s Basketball
Oct. 30 – St. Leo (Exhibition)
Nov. 4 – Fairleigh Dickinson
Nov. 10 – Binghamton
Nov. 17 - Coppin State
Nov. 21 – vs. Drake (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 30 – Charleston Southern
Dec. 3 – Arkansas (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 10 – vs. Tennessee (Jimmy V Classic)
Dec. 15 – Presbyterian
Dec. 21 – Mount St. Mary’s
