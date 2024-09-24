Miami Set To Face Clemson On ACC Opening Weekend
Miami Hurricanes football is playing amazing and looks to be a top threat for the College Football Playoffs but in the ACC, basketball is what draws the attention to the conferene.
After appearing the the Final Four over two seasons ago, the Hurricanes look to bounce back and get back to the dance and the only way to start that is with great ACC action. The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team is set to kick off its ACC weekend to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 7, as announced by the league office Monday evening.
Tipoff between the Hurricanes and the Tigers is set for 12 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.
Miami and Clemson have met three times before to open the ACC slate, with the Hurricanes holding the 2-1 advantage. The most recent conference opener between the two teams came in 2021-22 when the Canes defeated the Tigers 80-75 in ACC action.
The Hurricanes are 9-11 all-time in their ACC opener and 6-6 when playing the first conference game of the season at home.
Miami’s full ACC schedule will be announced on ACC Network beginning at 8 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 24.
Additionally, earlier on Monday, the conference office announced the SEC/ACC Challenge game between Miami and Arkansas will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. The final tip time and network designation will be announced at a later date.