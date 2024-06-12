All Hurricanes

Miami vs. Arkansas Announced For The ACC Vs. SEC Challenge

The basketball world gets another treat with the return of the cross conference play.

Justice Sandle

Mar 12, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts after a foul call in their game against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
After the success of last season ACC vs SEC challenge, the conferences will do it once again. This time around the Miami Hurricanes will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in what will be an exciting and fresh matchup.

Last season did not bode so well for the Hurricanes as they faced Kentucky Wildcats who steamrolled the Canes 95-73 on its home floor. At the time of that matchup, each team was ranked within the top 12 with Miami being ranked No. 8 in the country and the Wildcats ranked No. 12.

With the new addition of the Wildcat's former head coach Jon Calipari taking the reigns over for the Razorbacks, there will be a sense of familiarity for the Hurricanes as they look to return the favor on the head coach on their home court.

This season's matchup between the Hurricanes and the Razorbacks will be just the second-ever meeting between the two programs. Miami won the first meeting with Arkansas in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament, 75-71. In the previous year's challenge, the ACC and SEC split the series 7-7 between the conference. It might be a familiar route this season but things could be different with the new talent acquired by the Hurricanes.

Here are the other matchups in this years 2024 ACC vs. SEC Challenge.

Arkansas @ Miami


Missouri vs. Cal


LSU vs. Florida State


Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech

Kentucky @ Clemson


Georgia vs. Notre Dame


Ole Miss @ Louisville

South Carolina @ Boston College

Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Alabama @ UNC

Auburn @ Duke

Mississippi St vs. Pitt

Texas @ NC State

Vanderbilt @ Virginia Tech

Florida vs. Virginia

