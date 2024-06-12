Miami vs. Arkansas Announced For The ACC Vs. SEC Challenge
After the success of last season ACC vs SEC challenge, the conferences will do it once again. This time around the Miami Hurricanes will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in what will be an exciting and fresh matchup.
Last season did not bode so well for the Hurricanes as they faced Kentucky Wildcats who steamrolled the Canes 95-73 on its home floor. At the time of that matchup, each team was ranked within the top 12 with Miami being ranked No. 8 in the country and the Wildcats ranked No. 12.
With the new addition of the Wildcat's former head coach Jon Calipari taking the reigns over for the Razorbacks, there will be a sense of familiarity for the Hurricanes as they look to return the favor on the head coach on their home court.
This season's matchup between the Hurricanes and the Razorbacks will be just the second-ever meeting between the two programs. Miami won the first meeting with Arkansas in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament, 75-71. In the previous year's challenge, the ACC and SEC split the series 7-7 between the conference. It might be a familiar route this season but things could be different with the new talent acquired by the Hurricanes.
Here are the other matchups in this years 2024 ACC vs. SEC Challenge.
Arkansas @ Miami
Missouri vs. Cal
LSU vs. Florida State
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech
Kentucky @ Clemson
Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Ole Miss @ Louisville
South Carolina @ Boston College
Tennessee vs. Syracuse
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Alabama @ UNC
Auburn @ Duke
Mississippi St vs. Pitt
Texas @ NC State
Vanderbilt @ Virginia Tech
Florida vs. Virginia