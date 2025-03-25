All Hurricanes

REPORT: Jalen Blackmon Enters the Transfer Portal

The former standout guard from Stetson, Jalen Blackmon, enters the transfer portal after a disappointing season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Jan 8, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalen Blackmon (5) drives to the basket past Florida State Seminoles forward Taylor Bol Bowen (10) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes now have another player entering the transfer portal as guard Jalen Blackmon enters the portal.

Blackmon transferred from Stetson, where he was recognized as one of the best shooters in the nation. During his time at Stetson, he averaged 21.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

It was the complete opposite at Miami. He averaged 6.9 points and 0.5 steals per game, but after logging minutes in the game against Notre Dame, he was not seen on the floor again. He wasn't seen on the sideline in some games and likely wasn't with the team for the rest of the season.

It was an up-and-down season for Blackmon, who was supposed to come in and help with the scoring of the Hurricanes but was ice cold from beyond the arc —the area he thrived in at Steson. He will now test the waters of the portal again and look for a new home.

The transfer portal opened on Monday, and new head coach Jai Lucas has already sent out a few feelers as he tries to find a new team for this next season. He is recruiting at a high level right now and has enough money to go around and get some of the best talent in the country. This includes high school, where he has started to work on rebuilding the 2025 class that left the Hurricanes a short time ago.

