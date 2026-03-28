REPORT: Miami's Defensive Ace Plans Enters the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a round of 32 appearance in the first season under Jai Lucas, but even after the best turnaround in NCAA D1 basketball history, some want more than others.

The Hurricanes are expected to lose Defensive ace Tru Washington to the transfer portal, according to CanesInSight.

🚨BREAKING🚨: Miami guard Tru Washington plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his dad tells @CanesInSight. pic.twitter.com/5IB3IzGNOO — TrintonBreeze (@TrintonBreeze) March 28, 2026

The star defensive player was the "X-Factor" for the Canes once he returned after personal reasons in the middle of the season, missing four games. Once he returned, he was the punch off the Canes bench that had been missing all season.

Washington averaged 11.9 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting, four rebounds, 1.8 assist and 1.8 steals a game.

However, with Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, and Ernest Udeh all graduating, the Canes look to keep most of their roster.

What Went into his Transfer?

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Washington started the season as a starter for the Canes, but once he was moved to the bench, it was clear something was off.

He wanted to be an impactful starter but was needed off the bench. Furthermore, Washington played effective minutes off the bench when the Canes clearly needed them halfway through the season.

Washington likely wants to see what the market looks like for him in the portal, while the Canes are gearing up to bring in another veteran true point guard in the portal. Also, with Dante Allen confirming his return to the program for his sophomore season, that two/combo guard spot was already filled for the Canes.

One guard with close ties to the Canes is the newest transfer portal entry, Jaland Lowe, who spent most of the season on the bench at Kentucky due to a nagging shoulder injury. If the Canes are in business with him, then Washington's entering the portal clears some of the vision for him.

The Miami Hurricanes are also hoping to retain most of their young talent on the roster. Allen is step one, but the biggest one is retaining Shelton Henderson. Henderson is the biggest chest piece for the Canes even with five-star Caleb Haskins coming into the program next season.

Henderson returning for his sophomore season would not only help the Canes, but also improve his NBA Draft stock, where he could be a lottery pick.

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