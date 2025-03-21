REPORT: Miami Forward Kiree Huie Enters the Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes have lost its second player to the transfer portal.
Forward Kriee Huie will enter the transfer portal after a disappointing season with the Hurricanes per Pete Nakos of On3.
This is not a surprising move for Huie. He was dealing with a hand injury coming into the season and never really got to play meaningful minutes. By the time he returned, the season was already over for the Hurricanes.
Now he will try and find a new home elsewhere after not getting a real opportunity with the Canes.
Jai Lucas also continues looking for answers from the portal and in recruiting. There are still several players who have started to decommit from programs in this strange world of college sports. Now the Hurricanes will try and bring some new faces to satisfy the needs of Lucas.
Huie joins Austin Swartz as the only two Hurricanes that have entered the portal this offseason. More names are expected to enter as the team continues to try to figure out who would be the best fit in Miami and for the future of the rebuilding program. It won't be a completely easy flip similar to a team like Louisville this season but an appearance in the ACC Tournament will help.
