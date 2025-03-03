All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Set To Name Jai Lucas as Next Head Coach as Early as Next Week

The Miami Hurricanes are prepared to make the next step for their basketball program as more reports are coming in about Jai Lucas and the head coaching position in Coral Gables.

Justice Sandle

Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
This dreadful season for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team is almost over.

The light in the dark long tunnel was always the end but now, reports are coming in saying that the Miami Hurricanes could have their new coach by the end of next weekend.

According to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas is expected to be named head coach of the University of Miami men’s basketball team as early as next weekend, and Miami Columbus High coach Andrew Moran will likely be approached for a position on the Hurricanes’ staff.

Lucas would be replacing interim coach Bill Courtney, who took over on Dec. 26 after the unexpected retirement of Jim Larranaga, who led the Hurricanes to the Final Four in 2023 and the Elite Eight the year before that. This would likely also remove the current Miami staff assistant coaches DJ Irving and Kotie Kimble.

Lucas is the current Associate head coach for Duke and was the head recruiter for Cooper Flagg, and the Boozer Twins with many other five-star recruits over his years as a lead recruiter. In the 2021–22 season, Lucas was ranked as the second-best recruiter in the country.

The Hurricanes still have two more games left on their schedule, but some hope is returning to the once promising program.

