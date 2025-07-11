Russell Springmann: A deep dive into the Hurricanes' new Assistant Basketball coach
The Miami Hurricanes head men's basketball coach Jai Lucas has brought on Russell Springmann as his new assistant coach. He brings over 20 years of experience with him to Coral Gables, most recently serving as the head coach at Oral Roberts for the past two seasons.
"I've been fortunate to not only play for Russell but also work alongside him at Texas," Lucas said. "He is an exceptional basketball coach and an even better person. His wisdom and 20-plus years of basketball experience will help create the culture we want here at The U."
Springmann has coached 15 NBA draft picks in his career, including Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Tristan Thompson. He also was an assistant at Texas during Lucas' playing days as a Longhorn (2008-2011).
Oral Roberts was Springmann's home for the previous seven seasons, working as an assistant from 2018-2023 until being promoted to head coach for the last two seasons.
The Golden Eagles made the NCAA Tournament twice while he was on staff, including a memorable run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 as a 15-seed, when they upset Ohio State and Florida. Oral Roberts was only the second No. 15 seed in history to reach the Sweet 16.
During the 2022-23 season, Oral Roberts went 30-5, finishing undefeated in Summit League play at 18-0.
Before his time with the Golden Eagles, Springmann was a scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder for one year and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at San Diego.
Springmann spent 14 seasons on Rick Barnes' staff at Texas. During this time, the Longhorns went 334-149, making the NCAA Tournament 13 times. They made five Sweet 16s in those showings. Springmann played a vital role in Texas luring 14 McDonald's All-Americans, including T.J. Ford and Kevin Durant, who won National Player of the Year awards, in 2003 and 2007, respectively.
Springmann had his first taste of coaching Division 1 basketball with the Florida Gators as a member of Billy Donovan's staff where he was a graduate assistant from 1996-98.
Salisbury State was where Springmann went to college, graduating with a bachelor's degree in physical education. He was an assistant coach at his alma mater for two seasons before serving as the head coach at Mandela High School from 1992-96.
Springmann hails from Silver Spring, Maryland and he and his wife, Neissa have one son, Durant, as well as a daughter, Malaine.