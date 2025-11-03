Season Preview and How to Watch of Miami Basketball Opening Game of the Season
The Miami Hurricanes are in the Jai Lucas Era as they prepare for the first game of the 2025-26 season.
They open their season against Jacksonville, but also start the new era of players ready to make sure a culture is being built. This team is built on the defensive side of the ball, but Lucas knows that they still need some good offense and timely shot selections.
They will thrive on transition with multiple teams trying to slow them down defensively. However, there is still time to slow the brakes on what this team can be.
Some see them as a better team than last season's historically bad direction, but also know that they have the talent to make it to the NCAA Tournament.
It starts with Lucas and his connection with the team. They have a vibe and energy around them that everyone can feel. It will be a fun season to watch, kickstarting on Nov. 3.
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Jacksonville
- Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Errenest Udeh Jr.
Back Court
The Hurricanes have depth in the back court, led by Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson. The combination of him with Tru Washington will dominate the Canes' back court and the defensive efforts on the court. Defensively, the Canes have depth that will see some freshmen play like Donte Allen, John Laboy II, and Jordyn Kee.
This team also has some shooting concerns but that should be solved before they play No. 3 Florida.
Front Court
The Hurricanes' front court is the most interesting part of this puzzle for Jai Lucas. The Canes will be with Indiana transfer big man Malik Reneau and TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr. With the addition of five-star freshman Shelton Henderson, he will also play a key role in the mix.
Marcus Allen, coming from Missouri, knows that he will be a big piece, as well as Turkey's big man, Salih Altuntas. This team has depth, and if they play to their strengths, it could be a fun season ahead.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.