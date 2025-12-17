Shelton Henderson’s Career Night Extends Miami's Home Winning Streak, Defeating FIU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A star-studded sideline with NBA legend John Wall and Miami Heat legend Goran Dragic saw a showdown of the 305 as the Miami Hurricanes defeated FIU 98-81in a slugfest.

The game started with a bang from the Hurricanes with a lob and an early presence at the rim. However, the Panthers were willing to match the Hurricanes' paint attack with a barrage of scoring from beyond the arc. It also didn’t help that Miami was ice cold from three in the first half.

Moreover, that is not their way of playing basketball. They are paint-first team, and the duo of Shelton Henderson and Malik Reneau dominated on the inside.

Henderson finished the game leading the team in scoring with 30 points, and most impressively, his free-throw shooting (10-11). He also added five rebounds, two assists, and a steal and a block.

FRESHMAN BUCKET 7️⃣🪣‼️



Shelton Henderson with a career night vs. FIU 🙌



30 PTS

5 REB

10/12 FG

10/11 FT

+24 pic.twitter.com/TLF0yaJlaA — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) December 17, 2025

By the same token, Henderson has started to come into his own as a player. The rising star started the season struggling to find his touch at the rim and at the free-throw line, but as each game goes by, his touch gets softer, and the ball is starting to fall in.

“Tonight I just felt I had it going on, I had a good rhythm, and these guys, if they fed me ball when I had an opportunity, and it just showed, and it was a good one for us," Henderson said.

The Canes also saw Tre Donaldson get his third double-double in a row against the Panthers. To start the second half, Donaldson only had 10 assists with two turnovers. He had zero points, but it was obvious that he was going to go for it, and he accomplished his goal. He finished the game with 10 points and 12 assists.

"He's just continuing to get himself growing into the complete point guard," Lucas said. "I know he likes to say he's a pass-first point guard, but becoming a complete point guard, and you know, when you transfer your responsibilities are different from where you come and what it is here. You know, I'm asking him to fully control the team and fully control the game. and that wasn't something he was completely asked to do, he's ever been. So that's been kind of his growth as a point guard.

Even with all the positives on offense, the one consistency after games has been head coach Jai Lucas still being frustrated with the defensive effort. However, today he was thrilled with the first half because the team needed to learn how to respond.

"We responded," Lucas said. "We needed a game like this because we hadn't really dealt with a lot of game pressure, a lot of adversity. And we knew we had an opponent who was going to punch back at people who made runs, and they did. So I was actually excited about the first half and I went, because I wanted to see how our guys were going to respond, because we need opportunities like this and get ready for the ACC. And so they came out at halftime with a great response, and I was excited about that to see it because we really haven't had anything like this since BYU, and we need it. We need it. That's what the preseason was for, to test in different ways."

The Hurricanes will return to action and close out its non-conference slate Sunday as the Hurricanes take North Florida at 4 p.m. inside the Watsco Center.

