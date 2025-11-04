The Jai Lucas Era Tips Off With A Blowout Victory over Jacksonville
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) start the season with a great defensive victory over Jacksonville 86-69 to kickstart the Jai Lucas Era.
Entering the game, there was so much uncertainty about with this team would be, but halfway through the first half, the identity of the team started to show its legs, leading the Canes to outrun and gun the Dolphins.
All offseason, the pieces that were put together showed that this would be a well-rounded defensive team, and against the Dolphins, they delivered.
"I didn't think we were great defensively," Lucas said after the game. "The ball got in the paint too much. I thought our ball screen coverage today really struggled. One thing I am excited about is the guy's just continued to battle. And they played the whole 40 minutes, and they figured it out on the fly."
The first half was also a display of what freshman Shelton Henderson can be for the Canes. He finished the game with 12 points, but wasn't in the game often because of easy and early foul trouble. Moreover, those glimpses of a star player for the Canes were there.
Another thing that is working well is the paint attack from the Canes. Malik Reneau led the Canes in scoring with 20 points and getting to the free-throw line 12 times. All the starters also finished the game in double figures.
"It was super special for everybody, not just me, you know, coach got his first win, Reneau said after the game. He got W. So, I mean, there's a lot of good play from us. We just have to keep running every day, and then practice as hard as single-day meetings.
New Mexico State transfer Tru Washington was also a positive for this team's guard defense. Possession after possession, it was clear that he wasn't going to let anyone get around him, and in the first half alone, he had three steals. He finished the game with 12 points, four assists, four rebounds, and the aforementioned three takeaways.
Moreover, he was just the product of what this team could be as the game continued to go in the Hurricanes' way. They began to settle in, and they suffocate the Dolphins until the end.
Defensively, this team continued to get better and better as time ticked away. They began to gel together as a unit. Remember, this is the first real game for the brand new 13-man roster under a first-time head coach. It's going to take some time, and that was clear on the offensive side of the ball.
Tre Donaldson is the clear point guard of the team, but the rotations of the Hurricanes are still being figured out. Lucas only played nine players, but the inconsistency with the rotation was evident.
He is still trying to see what works well and what doesn't.
"You know, from our standard, I would say we would probably like a speed defensively," Lucas said. "From where we've been and how we played, we just have to get better and move forward."
The Hurricanes will return to the hardcourt on Nov. 6 to face Bethune Cookman at 7:00 p.m.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.