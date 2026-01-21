Three Takeaways From Miami Basketball's Back-to-Back Loses Between Clemson and FSU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It was another loss for the once-red-hot Miami Hurricanes. After the best start in program history by a first-year head coach, the Canes have dropped the past two games against No. 22 Clemson and Florida State.

The Canes clean up a few issues, but with a fair schedule ahead of them, they can fix them.

Head coach Jai Lucas already has his war helmet and is prepared to answer those questions as soon as possible.

They also need to find a way to produce on offense even when things are not fully clicking.

A Run of Tournovers

There is a turnover problem afoot for Jai Lucas’s squad. They have struggled to find consistent offense, and when they can’t find anything in the first half, they struggle to come back and score. This was a familiar feeling against BYU, where the Canes struggled to score, and they continued to throw the ball away. In back-to-back games, the first-half turnovers have increased. 23 total in the past two games, for a very slow descent into the issues of the Hurricanes' offenses.

Malik Reneau Slows

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) goes to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Everyone knows that the Hurricanes' leading scorer is Reneau, but he has started to slow down with more attention being drawn to him. Anything he is on the block, he instantly gets doubled and struggles to either pass out of quickly or make a move.

He has slowed in his production; however, it's not from a lack of effort. He has to be quicker with his decisions. The second he does, he unlocks his game and the level around them as well.

Scoring Hesitation

"We just look gunshy," Lucas said after the FSU loss. "You know, we just looked like we were second-guessing and hesitant. And that's not us. And that's not who we are. Um, and who we've been. And I got to figure out why uh, why we are that way. And once we get that cleaned up and figured out, we'll be fine. But right now, we just kind of look we just look gunshy. And it just felt like the game, like we were just kind of hesitant a little bit."

The Hurricanes were never going to be an elite level three-point shooting team, but they need to let them fly. It's not that they don't have open shots, like lucas said they just need to let them go.

"With Dante and then Timo and Noam, you know those guys, they're our floor spacers, so they got to shoot some of these threes that they're getting," Lucas said.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Basketball News: