Three Things Miami Needs to do to Defeat Mizzou in the NCAA Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes are 1-0 this season against teams from the SEC. Now they look to go 2-0 and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

However, they face off against the Missouri Tigers, who have a similar play style to the Hurricanes. They are big, physical, and they have a star player who seems unstoppable in the paint.

It will be a defensive battle between the two, but the Hurricanes have a clear battle to victory to avoid the upset.

Slow Down Mark Mitchell

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell arms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Mark Mitchell is almost the idential version of Miami's Malik Reneau. They battle on the inside, can knock down a three or two if needed, and are strong pressense on the floor.

"Yeah I mean, he's super aggressive," Reneau said. "He's their go-to guy. Any glimpse of opportunity, he is going to take. So we have to be prepared to be able to rotate over and help out because he is going to get past people, and having that help side defense when he comes to the paint is going to help this team."

Slowing him down will be the key to defeating the Tigers. Cramming him in the paint and allowing him to not be a playmaker for other will give the Canes the best chance of defeating them.

Knock Down Free Throws

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

One thing is clear about this game, both teams will be at the free throw line, it just comes down to who it going to make the most. The Hurricanes spend most of the season at the bottom of the ACC, with their free-throw shooting percentage, even though they averaged the most in the conference. Only against some of the best teams in the country did they shoot their best.

In their last game, they shot 14-15 from the free-throw line, continuing a trend of increased free-throw shooting over the last number of games.

Tre Donaldson Landing the Plan

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is why Jai Lucas got the Canes star point guard out of the transfer portal. March is meant for guards, and Donaldson is that star guard. Against Virginia in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, it was clear the Hurricanes had a bad game and got their "butts kicked". Donaldson was in early foul trouble, slowing down the offense, and kept the Canes out of the game.

Against the Tigers, Miami can't find itself in that same position. Turnovers are limited with Donaldson playing, and it also gives them an elite scoring option.

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