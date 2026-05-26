Make-or-Break Takeaways for Miami Baseball Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament was kind to the Miami Hurricanes last season with a Super Regional appearance, but entering this season, the Canes had one goal in mind.

The Hurricanes are looking for their first College Baseball World Series appearance since the 2016 season.

However, they have a challenge against the Florida Gators, Troy, and Rider in the Gainesville Regional. It starts with them figuring out their own issues to play their best in a region they have not won since 2002.

There have been ups and downs this season, but Miami has been able to find itself playing its best when they need to. Now they have to, or their season is over.

The Fielding Can't Get Worse, Right?

The Miami Hurricanes short stop Vance Sheahan | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The trip to the ACC Baseball Championship was the perfect summary of the season for the Canes. Against teams they have the superior talent against, they will play their best, and the offense will shine.

However, against Georgia Tech, simple fielding errors that have cost them many games this season. It also doesn't help that Miami is the worst fielding team in the ACC and one of the worst in the country.

The Error Report



81 Errors (t-17th most in country)

1.56 E/gm (26th most in country)



At least 1 error in 41 of 52 games



27 games with 2+ errors



12 games with 3+ errors



In 17 losses:

9 were 3+ error games

3 were 2 error games

5 were 0 or 1 error games — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) May 16, 2026

"Don't make errors," J.D. Arteaga said, previewing the NCAA Tournament. "We're a really good team, really good, tough team to beat. And we can beat anybody in the country. So when we don't, we're never good. But that statement can be told about any team. You just got to come out and play our best baseball. And that's always been our goal, is to get better and better every day and be at our best. Not better than we can be, but just be at our best at this time of year."

Miami has shown glimpses of a clean team and what it can do for them, and how they can play. They have to find that and play as clean as possible over the next several days.

Bullpen Inconsistency

If it's not the fielding, it is the bullpen that has cost the Hurricanes other games. Miami continues to try to find the answers in the bullpen, even at this point in the season. The postseason is here, and during the ACC Tournament, the bullpen played some of its best baseball, even against some of the best teams in the country.

The best outing of the season from Nick Robert, Frank Menedez, Jake Dorso, and Pakey Bradley-Cooney continues to show that Miami has some talent in the pen; they have to be consistent.

Injuries

Daniel Cuvet against Virginia Tech after a home run. | Miami Athletics

Arteaga has alredy mentioned that the Hurricanes would likely not see the star thirdbaseman Daniel Cuvet in Regional this season. Cuvet's bat and defense has been missed but it hasn't been the end of the world.

He's still swinging the bat," Arteaga said. "Likely won't see him this week, but he is progressing...slowly progressing. The longer we play, the better chance we all have to see him play."

It was rare to see the Miami Hurricanes play with a fully healthy roster this season. The only time was at the start of the year, but now it has turned into the freshman show for the Canes, who have picked up where Cuvet left off.

Season Saving Offense?

There are levels to offense that Miami saw in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets just capitalized on the smallest mistakes, while the Canes left many on base.

However, the latter part of the lineup, highlighted by the dynamic freshmen trio of Alonzo Alveraz, Dylan Dubovik, and Gabriel Milano, has been electric to watch. 1-9, the Canes have players who can get the ball in the field and speed that allows them to grow and learn.

Miami has a top-20 offense in the country and can be as explosive if they fix the little things.

How Deep Can Rob Evans and AJ Ciscar Go?

Miami Hurricanes pitcher AJ Ciscar against the Florida Gators | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Miami has two consistent players on its roster, Rob Evans and AJ Ciscar. Both have been standout starting pitchers for the Canes, but in Regionals, someone is going to have to go a complete game of even play in two games. It is between those two and who they want to bite the bullet first when they face off against Troy before they have to battle in the winners' bracket, if they get past them, against the Gators or Rider.

Evans and Ciscar have only gone as deep as the eighth inning this season, and both were against the Gators to start the season. It was also one of their best outing of the season. Miami will need to have them both in the regular season to make a lasting impact, leading the team.

Evans and Ciscar are ready for the call; however, Ciscar has a bigger task ahead after battling against Georgia Tech and getting chipped a bit in the ACC Tournament.

"I just kind of learned that it's like, it's not necessarily about the situation you're in," Ciscar said ahead of the Gainesville Regional. "It's like you got two outs, you can't kind of take the foot off the gas a little bit. You got to just stay persistent, stay pound the zone, and just kind of stay consistent in like, I wouldn't say shapes, but more in like how you're approaching hitters. So if you're gonna be aggressive, you got to stay aggressive and kind of pitch around guys, like stick to the plan kind of thing."

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