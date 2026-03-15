Miami's Location is Set in first NCAA Tournament Appearance Since 2023

It feels like a century ago, but at one time, the Miami Hurricanes grew into a basketball powerhouse in the ACC and a national brand. Legendary head coach Jim Larranaga took the program to new heights never seen before, but also its worst season in program history when he resigned during the 2024-25 season.

After the best turnaround in D1 basketball this season, the Hurricanes are dancing for the first time in three years.

They are lead by the trio of veterans who all lok to make an impact in the tournament this season.

The Hurricanes finished the season with Malik Reneau earning All-Conference first team honors, guard Tre Donaldson finishing on the second team, and center Ernest Udeh finishing on the all-defensive team.

Head coach Jai Lucas always knew this would be one of the best seasons in program history, finishing 3rd in the ACC with victories over Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, and other tournament teams like SMU, Miami will start their journey in the West Region, heading to St. Louis, in a dangerous region.

They will take on the Missouri Tigers, another SEC foe that they will see this season.

The last time they faced an SEC team, the Canes downed Ole Miss, in the ACC/Challenge.

It is also a winnable bracket for the Hurricanes. They will have the Tigers, and will face the winner of Purdue and Queens. They would also have a chance to if they make it to the Sweet 16 to either face BYU again, Gonzaga.

Also in the West region are SEC Champions Arkansas and Big 12 champions Arizona. The Hurricanes avoid some of the super elite teams. Each of them in the West region has its flaws.

2026 NCAA tournament schedule, dates

Here is the schedule:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on CBS

First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20

Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

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