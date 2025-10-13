Veteran Miami Guard Leaning Into SEC and Big 10 Experience Ahead of ACC Debut
Leaving a growing program that had reached the Sweet 16 can leave some scratching their heads about the decision. For new Miami guard Tre Donaldson, it was an easy one to make thanks to his hometown roots in Florida.
The Tallahassee, Fla. native had spent time in the SEC playing for Auburn and most recently in the Big 10 with Michigan as a key player in their run to the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Now he looks to use that experience in the ACC as he prepares the Hurricanes to be a contender in the ACC.
"From what I know about the ACC it's a very physical league, very fast-paced league with a lot of different talent in it," Donaldson said. "Me coming from the SEC and the Big Ten, I have a small familiarity with it. So just me being able to -- me being around the block a couple of times, knowing how this college basketball can go, I feel like it gives me somewhat of an advantage."
Donaldson was a star for the Wolverines, a fact highlighted during his run in the NCAA Tournament. He won't light up the scoreboard, but he will fill up the stat sheet. The senior averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists a game on 43.3 percent shooting from the field. He can take anyone off the dribble, and if he has to score, he can score around the rim and with a great mid-range attack.
That was one of the many reasons why head coach Jai Lucas went after him in the transfer portal. Donaldson knows how to run an offense while being a defensive anchor that will be needed at the guard position.
The staff believed in him, and he believes in this staff to help him grow player and as a man.
"Just the staff that not only believed in me, but that can help me, and that I can help the staff as well," Donaldson said. "Just a staff that I'm familiar with. A lot of the coaches we have I'm familiar with, I've been around since I was little; and a staff that can help me with the little things.
"They knew I could play basketball, but just help me be a better man, be a better brother, son, whatever. Just bigger aspects of life."
After those years of experience, he is excited about what this team can be. Anything will be better than finishing 7-24. The Canes look to make the tournament, and coming in with a new spark is the energy that he hopes to bring along with the team.
"It means a lot. We have a great team, but I mean, not only just a great team, a great staff," Donaldson said. "Just being able to get a fresh start and do something that's bigger than you. I mean, playing for the University of Miami, coming in after a rough year they had last year, just being able to give them a fresh slate and a new spark and a new energy is our biggest thing."
