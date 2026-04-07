Who Should the Miami Hurricanes Target in Transfer Portal

The National Championship game is over, and the transfer portal is open for business. The Miami Hurricanes have some shopping to do now that Jai Lucas has an understanding of his needs for next season.

In his first season, Lucas had a more defensive lead group, while also leaning into forward Malik Reneau to be the team's leading scorer.

It was also the trio of Reneau, guard Tre Donaldson, and center Ernest Udeh Jr. who powered the Hurricanes for most of the season. Now with those three out of eligibility, the Hurricanes look at what they currently have to figure out the holes that need to be patched for the 2026-27 season.

Needs: Big Men, and True Point Guard

The Hurricanes have the skeleton of a roster right now. The biggest three players will be the returning Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson, with the addition of five-star recruit Caleb Gaskins.

Outside of those three keys, the Hurricanes are expected to have a healthy Marcus Allen back, as well as Timo Malovec. Others are still on the board, but only time will tell what will be done.

However, with the missing senior trio, the Canes are out of a true point guard and center.

Acaden Lewis

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) controls the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is one of the many early names in the portal that caught the attention of everyone. Lewis had everything at Villanova but still decided to enter the transfer portal. The starting freshman and All-Big East guard averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game across 33 games, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from three-point range.

Miami was also one of his final schools before becoming a wildcat, and now, with the Canes needing a true point guard, he would fit the role well.

Secondly, it would fix one of the starting rotation spots for the Canes. Allen, Henderson, and Gaskins are projected starters entering this season. Lewis would fill the guard role, but they would still need a center.

Somto Cyril

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The star defensive player from Georgia has already been in contact with the Miami Hurricanes, and some offers are already being thrown around. It always starts with defense, with Lucas, and one of the best centers in the country is on the market.

Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game on 75.9 percent from the floor and 57.8 percent from the line. He is the ideal replacement for Udeh Jr., as well as his All-SEC defensive standing.

Secondary Needs: Shooters

As pointed out last season, the Hurricanes couldn't shoot the ball from beyond the arch of the free throw line. Noam Dovrat plans to enter the transfer portal, but was the Canes sniper in the final few games of the season. However, with his limited defensive capabilities, he would be a liability, which is why Lucas wouldn't put him in games even if his shooting is a net positive.

The Hurricanes need more shooters on the roster, and it starts with the portal. If Malovec returns, that is already one of the bench, but another would be perfect.

Terrence Brown Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) lays the ball up against Weber State Wildcats forward Edwin Suarez Jr. (0) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have already reached out to the talented scoring guard who shot nearly 35 percent from the field last season. He is a Florida native, an area that Lucas has consistently mentioned dealing with the program, and bringing home some of these top names would be a boost for the future.

🚨Utah guard Terrence Brown Jr (@terrencetbrown) tells me he has heard from the following:



UNC

Oklahoma

USC

Louisville

Memphis

UCLA

Oregon

St. John’s

Arkansas

Miami

NC St

Kansas

SMU

LSU

Oklahoma St

Mississippi St

Missouri



19.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 45/33/78

pic.twitter.com/SgWh53bCT4 — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) April 7, 2026

Bonus: Depth

With Marcus and Malovec projected to be back with the program, the Canes already have at least an eight-man rotation. However, last year, injuries and players playing too many minutes led to tires starting to spin at the end of the season. With more players on the bench, it could be another spark.

Much to think about for Tru Washington https://t.co/Sbza7cRe7K — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) April 7, 2026

However, that could be fixed for one person. Tru Washington still hasn't officially entered the transfer portal and is debating whether he should return, per his Instagram. It is the best way to see where athletes are emotionally, and he is conflicted on whether he should stay or go. If Washington does stay, he has a chance to be the ACC defensive player of the year and increase the bodies the Canes need next season.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: