Women's Basketball Continue to Struggle in Conference Play; First Alert: January 13, 2025
The University of Miami women’s basketball team put together a tremendous defensive performance Sunday evening at Syracuse (7-9, 1-4); however, they fell to the Orange by a final score of 66-61, as their offense faltered throughout the game.
The loss for the Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4) marked their fourth consecutive defeat.
Miami put together a stout defensive effort, as they limited Syracuse to just 37.7 percent shooting from the field, including 18.8 percent from behind the arc. The Canes also forced the Orange into 19 turnovers, while recording 12 steals.
Miami had a challenging offensive performance, as they scored just 61 points, while shooting 33.8 percent from the field, and recording 19 turnovers.
Individually, Darrione Rogers was outstanding for Miami. The graduate student scored a season-high 23 points, while burying 8-15 shots from the field, including 7-13 shots from behind the arc. Rogers also corralled five rebounds and dished out three assists in what was her best performance of the season.
Haley Cavinder also had an impressive performance for the Canes, as she recorded her sixth double-double of the season with a 17-point, 11-rebound performance. She also tallied five assists in the contest.
Jasmyne Roberts chipped in nine points on 4-8 shooting, and the senior grabbed three rebounds and recorded two steals. Hanna Cavinder only scored two points; but, she dished out a game-high six assists, pulled down four rebounds, and tallied three steals.
The Canes will return to the court on Thursday when they are slated to host Boston College at the Watsco Center with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Tennis: Miami vs. Troy, Buffalo
Hurricanes Results:
Women's Basketball: Syracuse 66, Miami 61
Did you notice...
- The University of Miami women’s tennis team wrapped up its first spring event of the season with the Miami Spring Invite at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. The Hurricanes notched seven wins on the weekend in singles and doubles against NC State, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The final day of the Miami Spring Invite started slow for the Hurricanes, as they dropped all three doubles matches. The Hurricanes are back in action as they start the regular season in Boca Raton, Fla., against FAU on Thursday, Jan. 16. Their first home match will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. FIU.
