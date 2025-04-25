The Miami Hurricanes, Cameron Ward, and Mario Cristobal New Draft Day Records
There was a lot to love about the NFL Draft, and now the Miami Hurricanes have added a few new records to their books after the eventful first round.
First start with Mario Cristobal. Some call him a "quarterback killer" but now he has another quarterback that has gone in the top 10 of the NFL Draft.
Mario Cristobal officially becomes one of just four active head coaches to produce at least two first-round quarterbacks, with Cam Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. He joins Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney, and Lincoln Riley.
The Hurricanes have now had at least one player drafted in 50 consecutive NFL Drafts dating back to 1975.
Cameron Ward also adds some records for the ACC. He becomes the fourth player in ACC history to be the No. 1 overall pick. He joins Mario Williams, Jameis Winston, and Trevor Lawrence in that respective category.
Ward also is the fourth quaterback to be No. 1 overall to work with Tennessee Titans head coach Brain Callahan. He joins Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Burrow.
The Hurricanes will continue to make history in the draft with many more Hurricanes still to be named as the next stars of the NFL.
2025 NFL Draft schedule:
Thursday, April 24
Round 1, 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 25
Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 26
Rounds 4-7, 12 p.m. ET