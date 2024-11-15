2.1 Million Dollar Gift From Cam Ward; First Alert: November 15, 2024
When you have a first-round pick and a million-dollar quarterback to protect, the offensive line might go unrewarded for most of their work upfront.
Miami's superstar Heisman trophy candidate Cam Ward knows what it takes to keep his line happy and how to give a little shine to what they have been doing .
Each chain is personalized for each of his linemen as a sign of gratefulness for keeping his jersey clean as best as they can. Ward has played his way to being a first round pick and the possible No. 1 Overall pick in this years draft class.
It's a small price to pay for custom chains knowing that he will take care of the Hurricanes for the rest of the season.
Did you notice...
- Miami Volleyball picked up a big time recruit in Billie Reiter out of Greendale, Wisconsin. She is ranked the top setter in her home state per prepdig.com.
Miami Basketball landed two four stars in center, Ben Ahmed out of Putman, Connecticut, and Matthew Able out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Ahmed is ranked 79th and Able is ranked 39th in the 2025 class per 247Sports.