What Miami has to Accomplish to Avoid an Upset Against Mizzou: First Alert

There's no greater event on the athletic calendar than March Madness, and what makes it so special can be summized in one word: upsets.

Everyone loves a good underdog story. We've all watched Hoosiers before, right? Everyone wants to pull for an upset when they're a neutral party. However, no one wants to be upset, and that includes the Miami Hurricanes.

That being said, there are easier first-round draws than Missouri, which finished 10-8 in the SEC. However, the Tigers ended the season on a three-game losing streak, and have not played their best basketball as of late. It's up to Miami to keep that trend, but how?

Missouri committed 13 turnovers in its overtime loss to Arkansas, but turned the ball over 15 times each in its losses to Kentucky and Oklahoma. If Miami can keep that turnover number to 12+, I think they win the game handily, so long as they don't commit 17 turnovers themselves. Anything can happen in March, after all.

If Miami wants to cruise to a second round game and avoid an upset, it'll have to make its living on the defensive side of the floor. Who would have thought?

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 season opener

168 days till Miami at Stanford.

174 days till Miami's home opener against Florida A&M

First Alert: Friday, March 20, 2026

It feels like a century ago, but at one time, the Miami Hurricanes grew into a basketball powerhouse in the ACC and a national brand. Legendary head coach Jim Larranaga took the program to new heights never seen before, but also its worst season in program history when he resigned during the 2024-25 season.

After the best turnaround in D1 basketball this season, the Hurricanes are dancing for the first time in three years.

They are lead by the trio of veterans who all look to make an impact in the tournament this season.

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

On bruising his cheekbone during an end zone celebration, on top of a black eye from a big hit] "I shouldn't go down there. I have to remain calm." Steve Walsh

Miami Hurricanes Thursday Results

Women's Basketball: The Miami women's basketball team downed Georgia Southern 82-56 on Thursday in the WBIT in Coral Gables. Amarachi Kimpson led all scorers with 19 points, while Ra Shaya Kyle registered a double-double with 10 rebounds and 15 points on 7-8 shooting.

Miami Hurricanes Friday Schedule

Track and Field: Hurricane Invitational | Noon | Coral Gables | Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Miami at SMU | 2 p.m. | Dallas, TX

Women's Tennis: Miami vs. Virginia Tech | 4 p.m. | Coral Gables | Live Stats | Watch

Baseball: Miami vs. Creighton | 7 p.m. | Alex Rodriguez Park and Mark Light Field | The Pink and Beyond Game | Live Stats | Watch

Men's Basketball: Miami vs. Missouri | 10:10 p.m. | St. Louis, Missouri (Neutral site, yeah sure) |

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We'll Leave You With This

first of many 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sr5PWjAtnk — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 16, 2026

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