2024 Carson Beck Returned Against Louisville
"Fool me one time, shame on you. Fool me twice, can't put the blame on you. Fool me three times, F- the peace sign. Load the chopper, let it rain on you." Those were the wise words from J. Cole, but for Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes, he fooled them a fourth time.
No. 2 Miami (5-1, 1-1 ACC) fell to Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC) 24-21 in a Friday Night showcase of the ACC; however, Beck had war flashbacks of his 2024 season. This could go down as the worst game of his collegiate career, throwing for four interceptions and sealing the game for the Canes in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.
Entering this game, Beck was a favorite on many oddsmakers' books, but now, he not only killed his Heisman stocks, his draft stocks plummeted as well.
Entering the game against the Cardinals, Beck had thrown for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He was having a good season with victories over Notre Dame, South Florida, Florida, and Florida State. However, that interception total doubled against the Cards, forcing passes and attempting to be Superman when he did not have to be.
However, this is also an indictment of the offensive game plan that was exposed. Maybe Cam Ward is the answer to everyone's prayers because there is something clearly wrong with the offensive side of the ball and play-calling. The run game was nonexistent for the Canes, but they still had a clear chance to win.
The Hurricanes have become predictable with their offense, and it is easy to game-plan against. Stack the box and force Beck to beat you. Against some teams, he can, but against the Cardinals, it showed that it can backfire as well.
Moreover, this is not the end of the world for the senior quarterback as long as he learns from these mistakes. The Canes still have playoff aspirations and ACC Championship ones as well. This issue is, they don't control their destiny anymore.
UM could go 11-1 and still miss the ACC Championship game. They have to focus on playing and beating the rest of the teams on their schedule and recover from this heartbreaking loss.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.