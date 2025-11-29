All Hurricanes

Final ACC Availability Report for No. 12 Miami and No. 22 Pitt

The Miami Hurricanes look to be close to 80 percent as they prepare to take on the the biggest test of the season.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes' health has taken a hit over the past few weeks due to a rigorous schedule. They still have a ton to work on and are still waiting for a week for Selection Sunday, but the Hurricanes are focused on one thing. They have to go 1-0 against No. 22 Pitt before they can start campaigning for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

That starts with the Hurricanes focusing on staying healthy, and they are getting several players back ahead of their final regular-season game.

Others are starting to campaign for them to make the CFP, but they have to get past the Panthers first.

"I think if Miami finds their way into the playoffs, they will be the most one of the most dangerous teams in the playoff," Saban said. "Forget about the ACC. I mean, with Carson Beck, the offensive line, they have the skill guys they have, the defense they have. I don't want to say they underachieved by losing two games, but if they get in this playoff, they're going to be the most dangerous team that anybody has to play because of the talent level they have."

Miami Availability Report:

OUT

DB #0 Keionte Scott

LB #9 Malik Bryant

DL #14 Hayden Lowe

WR #17 Tony Johnson

TE #19 Brock Schott

DB #19 Charles Brantley

LB #30 Kellen Wiley Jr.

TE #84 Jack Nickel

Game Time Decision

DL #11 David Blay Jr.

Pitt Availability Report:

OUT

DL #5 Zach Crothers

LB #19 Jayden Bonsu

RB #27 Jaylin Brown

DB #27 Nigel Maynard

LB #31 Nick Lapi

LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin

RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.

DL #50 Denim Cook

OL #66 Keith Gouveia

Game Time Decision:

DL #55 Sean Fitz Simmons

How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 PittsburghEmpty heading

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

