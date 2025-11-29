Final ACC Availability Report for No. 12 Miami and No. 22 Pitt
The Miami Hurricanes' health has taken a hit over the past few weeks due to a rigorous schedule. They still have a ton to work on and are still waiting for a week for Selection Sunday, but the Hurricanes are focused on one thing. They have to go 1-0 against No. 22 Pitt before they can start campaigning for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
That starts with the Hurricanes focusing on staying healthy, and they are getting several players back ahead of their final regular-season game.
Others are starting to campaign for them to make the CFP, but they have to get past the Panthers first.
Read More: Hall of Fame Coach Names One Team as "The Most Dangerous Team" If They Make the CFP
"I think if Miami finds their way into the playoffs, they will be the most one of the most dangerous teams in the playoff," Saban said. "Forget about the ACC. I mean, with Carson Beck, the offensive line, they have the skill guys they have, the defense they have. I don't want to say they underachieved by losing two games, but if they get in this playoff, they're going to be the most dangerous team that anybody has to play because of the talent level they have."
Miami Availability Report:
OUT
DB #0 Keionte Scott
LB #9 Malik Bryant
DL #14 Hayden Lowe
WR #17 Tony Johnson
TE #19 Brock Schott
DB #19 Charles Brantley
LB #30 Kellen Wiley Jr.
TE #84 Jack Nickel
Game Time Decision
DL #11 David Blay Jr.
Pitt Availability Report:
OUT
DL #5 Zach Crothers
LB #19 Jayden Bonsu
RB #27 Jaylin Brown
DB #27 Nigel Maynard
LB #31 Nick Lapi
LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin
RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.
DL #50 Denim Cook
OL #66 Keith Gouveia
Game Time Decision:
DL #55 Sean Fitz Simmons
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 PittsburghEmpty heading
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.