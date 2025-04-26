2025 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Select Jalen Rivers in the Fifth Round
One of the most consistent players from the Miami Hurricanes team last season has been selected in the NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Jalen Rivers has been selected with the 153rd pick to protect another No. 1 overall pick in Joe Burrow.
Rivers spent last season protecting Cam Ward all season and did an outstanding job. He was the leader of the offensive last season, but did battle with some early injuries entering the year. Rivers is also cross-trained to play anywhere. He mentioned how many teams asked about where he feels best on the line, and he said anywhere.
"So honestly, I mean I ask teams, every team, do you have any questions as well as some things to work on so some of the things is just using my length," Rivers said. I have very long arms just continue to use that just getting quicker you know in the league you're going to get quicker faster stronger guys so just be able to sustain or get better in every aspect of my game retaining to moving quick and getting ready to cover up all those big guys I'm be going up against."
He has the mindset to improve and can be a plug in guy instantly for the Bengals.
Rivers becomes the third Hurricane drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, joining No. 1 overall pick Ward and Elijah Arroyos, who was selected in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks.