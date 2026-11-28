MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – No. 7 Miami (11-1, 9-0 ACC) hosted Boston College at Hard Rock Stadium for the regular season finale and put on a show in front of the home crowd.

The Hurricanes defeated the Eagles, 45-11.

Many saw incredible performances, including a Heisman candidate and many other players who had a great senior day in Miami.

Here are the five quick takeaways from the game.

1. Miami ends the regular season on a high note and hitting its stride at a perfect time

Nov 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Barkate (not pictured) against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes dismantled Boston College on Saturday afternoon, and everything seems to be trending up for Miami heading into next week's ACC Championship Game.

The team saw a few players make their return from injury, including CB Ja'Boree Antonie, who made his season debut today. Max Buchanan also made his return and saw playing time in the interior of the offensive line.

Corey Hetherman's unit looked great today, playing fast and physical. The defensive line got a lot more pressure against Boston College than it has been generating as of late.

With improved play from the defense and the offense continuing to put up a lot of points, Miami has momentum heading into Charlotte next week.

2. The seniors show out on Senior Day

Nov 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates with quarterback Darian Mensah (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate couldn't have had a better day on Senior Day for the Canes.

Mensah was spectacular, adding to his Heisman case. He completed 73% of his passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Barkate caught eight passes for 113 yards and two scores.

Ahmad Moten Sr. was recognized today as he's been with the program since 2022, along with his recruiting classmate Matthew McCoy.

The heart of the program, Mark Fletcher Jr., got the rightful standing ovation he deserved while running out onto the field. He finished the game with 52 rushing yards, averaging over five yards per carry.

The seniors were sent off in the fashion they earned and deserevd.

3. A star in the making in the secondary

Nov 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back JJ Dunnigan (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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JJ Dunnigan has been great in his first year playing college football.

The true freshman out of Manhattan has had incredible flashes this season, including his performance today against Boston College.

To end the first quarter, he got to the quarterback on a blitz and got the sack. The next play, which was the first play in the second quarter, he caught an interception which got Miami going.

Dunnigan had a lot of buzz before the season in which he was having a great camp for the Hurricanes. It translated into the regular season and will look to have a signature moment in the postseason for the Canes.

4. The interior offensive line got shuffled once again as someone made a return from injury

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Max Buchanan (66) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Buchanan made his return from injury against Boston College, which was great for Miami, dealing with some interior problems on the offensive line.

He only played a little bit, making it look like the coaching staff wanted him to knock off some rust and get his feet underneath him before next week's showdown with Wake Forest.

Miami OL Max Buchanan looks poised to go today👀 pic.twitter.com/1N7hf0EDId — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 28, 2026

SJ Alofaituli played much better today, which is a positive sign for him and his development. Ben Congdon held his own as well, but it will be interesting to see how the line looks next week.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal will have his hands full this week at pracitce, trying to get the perfect combination heading into the ACC title game.

5. Malachi Toney warmed up and looked phenomenal

Nov 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) returns to the locker room after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite not playing, Malachi Toney looked like he could have played for Miami today.

He went through a dynamic early warm-up, which he was cutting on that ankle he got surgery on, and looked like his normal self.

He is a mad man. Malachi Toney is Super Human pic.twitter.com/w2MFpX45hS — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) November 28, 2026

Toney proceeded to run out with the team for team warm-ups, with full pads and uniform. It appeared that he was ready to make his return today, but Mario Cristobal ultimately held him out.

I fully expect to see Toney play next week against Wake Forest and try to get Miami their first ACC championship in the program’s history.

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