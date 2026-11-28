MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate turned in one of his strongest outings of the season on Saturday, finishing with eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ 45-11 win over Boston College at Hard Rock Stadium.

The redshirt senior from Newport Beach, California, continued to prove he can be a primary weapon in Miami’s offense.

Barkate, who transferred from Duke alongside quarterback Darian Mensah, repeatedly created separation and made incredible contested catches, including a long of 42 yards down the sideline. His two scores highlighted his red-zone reliability and connection with Mensah, helping Miami pull away early and control the game against the Eagles.

How did Cooper Barkate catch this? 😳



📺 ESPN x @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/wTMPhWXbNT — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 28, 2026

Barkate’s path to this moment has been unconventional. After starring at Harvard, where he earned All-Ivy honors and FCS All-America recognition, he transferred to Duke in 2025 and instantly became Mensah’s top target, posting 72 catches for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns while earning second-team All-ACC.

The pair reunited in Coral Gables this season.

With Malachi Toney sidelined in recent weeks, Barkate has stepped into the role of the main guy in the passing game, delivering productive performances against Notre Dame, Duke, and Virginia Tech. Saturday’s showing against Boston College was another example of the versatile, sure-handed receiver Miami expected when he arrived.

Barkate has stepped up big time in Toney's absence #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/T4Xm28WIwB — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) November 28, 2026

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Known for his route-running precision, strong hands, and ability to create separation, Barkate has also embraced the “Spider-Man” nickname that stuck from his high school days at Mater Dei. On the field, that agility and competitiveness have been evident as he has become one of Mensah’s most trusted options.

"Spida Coop" has been great for this offense and Miami. His impact over these last several games has been big, but this postseason run might have more in store for him.

He heads into next week's showdown with Wake Forest on a hot streak and aims to add another ACC title to his personal collection. Barkate recorded 91 receiving yards in that game last year and led the Duke Blue Devils to the win.

With Toney returning, the pressure of Barkate being the number one guy won't be there no more despite him thriving in that role anyways. Barkate will likely now see the second best corner in the postseason run and will be able to continue to have big games for the Canes.

Barkate’s contribution adds to a productive season that has seen him establish himself as a key piece in Miami’s attack heading into postseason play.

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